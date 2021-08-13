San Diego Spirits Festival to Return Sept 11-12

The San Diego Spirits Festival celebrates a triumphant 12th year after a nearly festival-free 2020 swept the nation. This year they will be back and better than ever, giving San Diegans everything they need to fulfill the missing cocktail, culinary and culture parts of their lives.

The event will bring together an array of unique adult beverages, hand-crafted cocktails, mesmerizing entertainment, and San Diego’s finest citizens (and guests from near and far) to the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier, Sept. 11-12, 2021.

Enjoy two action-packed days of unlimited cocktails (yes, we said unlimited), and glorious entertainment, all at one of San Diego’s most scenic backdrops: The San Diego Bay.

In between sips and bites, you will enjoy live music with bands on top of the Infinium Double Decker WonderBus, amazing performers, and you will get to interact with the creators behind some of your favorite spirits brands from around the world.

Featured Brands Include: Johnny Walker Whiskey’s, Makers Mark Bourbon, Gildardo Partida LLC. with numerous brands of high-end Tequilas and Mezcals, TNT – Tinta Negra Tequilas Group, Uncle Nearest Whiskey, Rums from Puerto Rico, Nolet Gin, Uptown Cocktails, Buzz Ballz, Knucklnoggin Whiskey, Asomborso Tequilas, StoryHouse Spirits, Wild Roots Vodkas, Bi-Tini Cocktails, Chinola Passion Liqueurs, Frankly Vodkas, Cutwater Spirits entire Portfolio, Don Papa Rum, Broken Shed Vodka, RUM Co. of Fiji, Código Tequila, Ghost Tequila, Spa Girl Cocktails, Red Rum, Blue Chair Bay Rums, 9North Rum, Caveman Vodka, Tanduay Asian Rums, Boracay Rums, Happy Hour Tequila, Sagamore Spirits Whiskey’s, Westward Whiskey, American Harvest Vodka and Beach Bay Whiskey, IRS cocktails, Blowfish Tequila, Rebru Spirits, Spiked Boozy Sorbet, Be Tini Cocktails and much more…

A highlight of the festival is the San Diego International Spirits Competition, wherein craft distillers, American merchant bottlers and large distillers have submitted their spirits for a blind tasting and analysis by a panel of expert judges. The competition takes place before the main event, with results being announced at the festival. VIP ticket holders will be able to sample some of the winning brands and have exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with the judges.

For a more elevated festival experience, there will be an exclusive VIP area on the back view court with champagne and private tastings of ultra-premium expressions not available to general admission ticket holders. Plus enjoy delectable delights from Chef Anthony from The Alcove, & sample some of the winning brands from the bottle competition.

Date: September 11-12, 2021

Saturday 2 pm – 6 pm

Sunday 1 pm – 5 pm

Location:

Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier

1000 N. Harbor Drive San Diego 92101

Tickets are available at www.sandiegospiritsfestival.com/ticket