Entertainment & Events
A Guide to the San Diego Spirits Festival
The San Diego Spirits Festival returns Sept. 11-12 to Broadway Pier, and this year won’t disappoint. Enjoy two action-packed days of unlimited cocktails and entertainment, all at one of San Diego’s most scenic backdrops: The San Diego Bay. So buy your tickets now and we’ll see you there!
There will be so many libations to try, so make the most of your visit by previewing what to expect here. Don’t forget to ride share or designate a driver, then once inside, head to the North Side for a lot of whiskey, tequila and mezcal plus some vodka, gin and cocktails. We’re also excited to try the boozy sorbet. The North Side will feature:
- Tinta Negro Group (20 brands of Tequilas and Mezcals)
- Gilardo Partida LLC (27 brands of Tequilas and Mezcals)
- Asombrosia Tequilas
- Knucklenoggin Salted Caramel Whiskey
- United Beverage Vodka & Whiskey
- Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskeys
- Westward Single Malt Whiskeys
- Uncle Nearest Whiskeys
- Story House Spirits (vodkas and gins)
- Blue Shark Vodka
- Broken Shed Vodka
- Don Papa Rums
- RUM Co of Fiji
- Spiked Boozy Sorbets
- Spa Girl Cocktails
- Buzz Ballz and Uptown Cocktails
Lots more variety awaits on the South Side, including:
- Flores Tequilas
- Codigo Tequilas
- Tequila Indianos
- Johnny Walker Whiskeys
- 1st Light Whiskey
- Makers Mark Bourbon
- Thousand Oak Barrel Smoker
- Red Rums
- Zacapa Rums
- Boracay Rums
- Tanduay Rums
- 9North Rums
- Frnakly Organic Vodka
- Wild Roots Vodkas
- Caveman Vodka
- Nolets Gin
- Chinola Passionfruit Liqueurs
- Bi-Tini Cocktails
- Drink HappyHour Cocktails
- Infinium Spirits
- King Floyds
Then, take a break and get some fresh air on the back pier. Quench your thirst with the following brands:
- Cutwater Spirits’ entire portfolio
- Blowfish Tequilas
- American Harvest Vodka
- Beach Whiskey
- Ghost Tequila
- IRS Cocktails
- Rebru Spirits (vodka and gin, plus craft beer)
- Blue Chair Bay Rums
For the VIPs, enjoy the lounge on the back pier which will include champagne, wine and private tastings of ultra-premium expressions not available to general admission ticket holders, plus enjoy tasts from Chef Anthony from The Alcove. You’ll also be able to taste samplings of some of the winning brands from the Spirits Competition, plus you’ll have front row access to the entertainment.
Speaking of entertainment, the event will feature samba dancers, belly dancer and burlesque revue, plus the 5 member band, Groove Kitty playing ont he Infinium double decker Wonder Buss
Date: September 11-12, 2021
Saturday 2 pm – 6 pm
Sunday 1 pm – 5 pm
Location:
Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier
1000 N. Harbor Drive San Diego 92101
Tickets are available at https://www.sandiegospiritsfestival.com/buy-tickets-2021
