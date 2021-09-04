A Guide to the San Diego Spirits Festival

The San Diego Spirits Festival returns Sept. 11-12 to Broadway Pier, and this year won’t disappoint. Enjoy two action-packed days of unlimited cocktails and entertainment, all at one of San Diego’s most scenic backdrops: The San Diego Bay. So buy your tickets now and we’ll see you there!

There will be so many libations to try, so make the most of your visit by previewing what to expect here. Don’t forget to ride share or designate a driver, then once inside, head to the North Side for a lot of whiskey, tequila and mezcal plus some vodka, gin and cocktails. We’re also excited to try the boozy sorbet. The North Side will feature:

Tinta Negro Group (20 brands of Tequilas and Mezcals)

Gilardo Partida LLC (27 brands of Tequilas and Mezcals)

Asombrosia Tequilas

Knucklenoggin Salted Caramel Whiskey

United Beverage Vodka & Whiskey

Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskeys

Westward Single Malt Whiskeys

Uncle Nearest Whiskeys

Story House Spirits (vodkas and gins)

Blue Shark Vodka

Broken Shed Vodka

Don Papa Rums

RUM Co of Fiji

Spiked Boozy Sorbets

Spa Girl Cocktails

Buzz Ballz and Uptown Cocktails

Lots more variety awaits on the South Side, including:

Flores Tequilas

Codigo Tequilas

Tequila Indianos

Johnny Walker Whiskeys

1st Light Whiskey

Makers Mark Bourbon

Thousand Oak Barrel Smoker

Red Rums

Zacapa Rums

Boracay Rums

Tanduay Rums

9North Rums

Frnakly Organic Vodka

Wild Roots Vodkas

Caveman Vodka

Nolets Gin

Chinola Passionfruit Liqueurs

Bi-Tini Cocktails

Drink HappyHour Cocktails

Infinium Spirits

King Floyds

Then, take a break and get some fresh air on the back pier. Quench your thirst with the following brands:

Cutwater Spirits’ entire portfolio

Blowfish Tequilas

American Harvest Vodka

Beach Whiskey

Ghost Tequila

IRS Cocktails

Rebru Spirits (vodka and gin, plus craft beer)

Blue Chair Bay Rums

For the VIPs, enjoy the lounge on the back pier which will include champagne, wine and private tastings of ultra-premium expressions not available to general admission ticket holders, plus enjoy tasts from Chef Anthony from The Alcove. You’ll also be able to taste samplings of some of the winning brands from the Spirits Competition, plus you’ll have front row access to the entertainment.

Speaking of entertainment, the event will feature samba dancers, belly dancer and burlesque revue, plus the 5 member band, Groove Kitty playing ont he Infinium double decker Wonder Buss

Date: September 11-12, 2021

Saturday 2 pm – 6 pm

Sunday 1 pm – 5 pm

Location:

Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier

1000 N. Harbor Drive San Diego 92101

Tickets are available at https://www.sandiegospiritsfestival.com/buy-tickets-2021