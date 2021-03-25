Jurassic Quest Opens at Del Mar March 26 – April 4

Jurassic Quest, the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit, is making its encore showing in San Diego at the Del Mar Fairgrounds March 26-April 4 following a sold-out visit in January. The drive thru dinosaur attraction continues its popularity from coast to coast, and is expected to welcome its 2 millionth visitor during the San Diego run.

Experience a new take on the dino adventure with Safari Sarah’s brand new audio tour. Guests can choose from the original audio tour or a brand new adventure where listeners follow along on Safari Sarah’s first day as tour leader. A BIG surprise awaits everyone at the end.

This time guests are also invited to “feed” the 50-foot Spinosaur with donations of canned and boxed foods to benefit the San Diego Food Bank. Guests also can donate virtually here .

The interactive drive-thru experience features more than 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as a 50 foot-long Megalodon. Jurassic Quest’s herd of animatronic dinos are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour.

More than 300,000 vehicles and nearly 2 million people have attended the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru since the national tour launched in mid-July with stops in Los Angeles, Sacramento, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Ft. Lauderdale and Houston.

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru is the only place to encounter some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the Earth, and some of the eeriest marine creatures to ever lurk the ocean’s depths, from the safety of your family vehicle. Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail, depicting how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved.

For $49 per vehicle (8 people or less), your dino crew can time-travel and enjoy about an hour-long ride back in time. The contactless experience includes a safari-style souvenir digital photo and an adventure-for-all-ages online audio tour detailing the sights as they pass. The audio tour is available in English and Spanish, and special accommodations can be made for the hearing impaired. There also are opportunities to visit with one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and their team of dino trainers.

Designed to be thrilling but not scary for our littlest adventurers, big or small, young or old, Jurassic Quest Drive Thru guests have a dino-mite time.

Hours

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. opening day (March 26)

Saturdays: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Fridays and Sundays: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m

Spring Break extended hours Wednesday (March 31) and Thursday (April 1): 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tickets available online.