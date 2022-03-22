Concours d’Elegance Brings World-Class Cars and Entertainment to La Jolla April 22 – 24

The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance presented by LPL Financial and Pacific Sotheby’s International

Realty celebrates its 16th year of automotive excellence with a luxurious weekend of exclusive events Friday, April 22nd through Sunday April 24th, 2022.

Earning a reputation as one of the finest internationally renowned classic automobile displays in the US, the La Jolla Concours is a unique blend of automotive history, art, revelry, and the finer things in life that culminate into one unforgettable weekend. The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance is an experience like no other that attracts automobile enthusiasts from around the world. Beautiful “moving sculptures” are to be displayed on the grassy cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean. This year, guests can anticipate over 150 stunning cars within a wide range of judging categories competing for prestigious titles and automotive infamy.

The honored marque of this year’s showcase is Bugatti and the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance has ensured that the French marque will be the talk of the town with a can’t-miss collection ranging from classic to modern-day models.

The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance weekend experience extends far beyond a stunning automotive display. The weekend kicks off at 5PM Friday, April 22nd in the La Jolla village at the 1st Annual La Jolla Concours Ferrari Friday, presented by Pacific Sotheby’s. This event includes live music, gallery receptions, retail specials, specialty dining and cocktail menus, and of course – FERRARIS!

Prospect street will be transformed into an automotive spectacle as the incredible display of over 60 of the most spectacular Ferraris takes over the town for a free showcase, open to the public. This inaugural kickoff not only starts off the La Jolla Concours weekend, but the Spring event season for the County.

The weekend continues early on Saturday, April 23rd with the Tour d ‘Elegance starting at 7AM. Drivers enjoy intimate tours of three rare car collections, a private luncheon, and an extra point for their Sunday score tally. This is a private ticketed event that has sold out but will be a delight to see on the move for those who have a passion for the art of the automobile.

As the sun sets over the Pacific Ocean, The La Jolla Concours crowd will don their cabaret best as they

prepare for a night of revelry, fine dining, and creative cocktails at the Saturday evening “Le Cabaret du

Concours” soiree from 5PM to 9PM at The Lot La Jolla. A highlight to the weekend and a crowd favorite over the last 16 years, this event extends far beyond car enthusiasts as it draws in appreciators of fine art, wine, and exclusive experiences. One thing guests can expect at the Le Cabaret du Concours is the unexpected.

Infamous for its creativity and innovative event themes and design, this year’s event will

feature not only world class entertainment but delectable culinary creations to pair with mixologist-crafted cocktails from the hosted bar.

The weekend concludes with the long anticipated La Jolla Concours d’Elegance automotive showcase taking place on Sunday, April 24th from 9AM-4PM at the La Jolla Ellen Browning Scripps Park. This is a once in a lifetime chance to view over 150 spectacular world-class automobiles displayed on the La Jolla Cove lawn along the breathtaking Pacific Coast. In addition to the impressive selection of automobiles, attendees will enjoy live music and have the opportunity to indulge in the Champagne and Honey Tasting Garden.

VIP experiences are available which include expedited entry, fabulous bites from fifteen of San Diego’s finest restaurants, a hosted bar, a commemorative program, and a signed poster from the world-renowned Artist Scott Jacobs.

For more information, to obtain a registration form or to purchase tickets to the featured weekend events, please visit www.lajollaconcours.com or call 619.233.5008.