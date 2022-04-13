Mission Fed ArtWalk Returns to Little Italy Apr 30 – May 1



San Diego’s Little Italy will come alive with artwork from more than 250 artists from around the world, entertainment, live music, food, drinks and more. Back for it’s 38th year, Mission Fed ArtWalk is a weekend-long, free arts and culture event in San Diego’s Little Italy.

The largest and longest-running arts festivals in Southern California showcases every medium of art including painting, sculpture, glass work, photography, fine jewelry and more.

“We are thrilled to reach the amazing milestone of bringing this fine art festival to the San Diego community and connect San Diegans and visitors to a sea of talented fine artists from all over the US, Mexico and beyond for 38 years running,” said Curt Brooker, Director of ArtWalk San Diego.

Some new and unique elements coming to Mission Fed ArtWalk this year include:

Interactive Art Activities

Express yourself with interactive art activities available throughout the weekend made possible by Artist & Craftsman and Blick Art Materials. On Saturday, make a sun-catcher design with Artist & Craftsman using Pinata Alcohol inks on polyester sheets. On Sunday, make your own block print with Blick Art Materials using techniques including linoleum relief block printing and silkscreen screen printing. Attendees will be able to choose from premade designs and shapes or cut their own.

Live Music

The weekend will feature over two dozen live performances on three different stages located at the intersection of Beech & India, the Piazza Basilone and the Piazza della Famiglia. Each stage will feature 4-5 performances each day from various local musicians including Evan Diamond, Enter the Blue Sky, and Robin Henkel. Plus, this year will feature a special a Gator by the Bay themed stage at the Piazza della Famiglia featuring a fabulous lineup of NOLA-style music. Check out the full lineup here.

Vinyl Art Auction

This year’s Mission Fed ArtWalk will also feature an art vinyl record benefiting ArtReach San Diego, a nonprofit organization aimed at increasing equity in visual arts education in K-8 schools throughout San Diego County by delivering free or low cost workshops to schools that have no other resources for art. Over 100 vinyl records will be designed by participating artists including several well-known artists based here in San Diego and a group of 9th-12th grade student artists from a local school. To learn more about the auction and to place your bids, click here.

KidsWalk

Several art organizations throughout San Diego are coming out to support KidsWalk activities this year, helping to bring hands-on art experiences to kids. Activities include drawing with Monart School of Art, photography with the Museum of Photographic Arts, experiment with out-of-the-box materials with the Museum of Contemporary Art, and many more!

Street Food

Some of San Diego’s most delectable food and beverage vendors will be set up throughout the weekend serving up an eclectic array of bites and sips from tacos and pretzels to ice cream and sausages including Bamboo Hut, House of Bao, The Mac Shack, Mariposa Ice Cream, Maui Wowi, Sabor Piri Piri, and Tarantino Gourmet Sausages.