House Party 101: Drinks Your Guests Will Love

A house party can mean a lot of things. Catching up with friends, celebrating a pay-raise, a milestone birthday or simply a way to blow off some steam. If you are inviting friends over for a house party and have booze on your mind, you can do a lot better than a crate of beer cans and a bottle of vodka. Don’t get us wrong. While handing out a pint of beer or lining up shots is a great place to start, you might want to give your guests something more if you want them to stay to the end.

And here are some simple concoctions that you can prepare at home to sweep your guests off their feet and claim the title of the coolest host in town.

#1 The Classic Screw Driver

One of the easiest drinks to make and enjoy is the Screw Driver. It’s a universal drink that suits every palate and can be paired with all kinds of snacks. All you need is orange juice and vodka. You can either squeeze out fresh orange juice with just the right amount of pulp or buy some. Added Covid bonus is that you get some immune support with the vitamin C. Here’s how to make it:

Add 1 oz of vodka to 5 oz of orange juice. Throw in some ice cubes and cut a sliver of the fruit for garnishing. Your tangy, refreshing drink is ready to be served.

#2 The Sophisticated Cosmopolitan

A drink for the ladies and curious men (we won’t judge), the Cosmopolitan became popular in the 90s, courtesy of Sex in the City. Since then, it’s been a drink of choice for women across the board.

If you are making this drink at home, you are going to need vodka, ice, lime juice, cranberry juice, orange-flavored liqueur (Triple Sec), and a cocktail shaker to mix it all together. Here’s how to make it:

Mix 1.5 oz of Vodka, 1 oz of lime juice, 0.5 oz of Triple Sec, and 0.5 oz of Cranberry Juice in a cocktail shaker

Shake

Serve in a chilled cocktail glass

Use a lime wedge for garnishing

#3 The Unexpected Mead

A bottle of mead can be your party’s main highlight because everyone wants to try it. If you didn’t know, mead is a type of wine that is made from honey and accented with spices and fruity flavors. It comes with an alcoholic strength ranging from 5% to 25% and can be served chilled or at room temperature. Mead is one of the oldest drinks ever known to human civilization. If your guests appreciate antiques and the value that they carry, then this drink will definitely sweep them off their feet. It does not require any preparation. You can drink straight from the bottle or serve in antique glasses to enjoy mead just like the Vikings of medieval times.

#4 The Refreshing Virgin Mojito

This might seem something out of the blue, but we thought it was important. If you have anyone under 21 on your guest list, then you might want to arrange for them to have something special too. A can of soda is fine, but let those who can’t participate (or choose not to) have something special too.

The mojito is easy to prepare at home. All you need is club soda, mint leaves, ice, sugar syrup, and lemon wedges.

Crush some mint leaves and sugar syrup in the bottom of your shaker.

Add lime juice and club soda, then shake.

Pour over ice and garnish with a lemon wedge.

If you are planning to have a few drinks, espcially come New Years Eve, be sure to do so responsibly. Or, if you happen to over indulge, make sure you have a game plan.

One unique way to curb that hangover is with something called IV Therapy. Instead of popping pain killers and reaching for energy drinks, getting a dose of IV Therapy can eases anxiety, promote health, remove free radicals (toxins) and help with certain nutrient deficiencies. Get some vitamins into your body, even when you are dealing with a debilitating hangover and don’t feel like eating anything. Want to try it? Arrange an appointment with Reset IV to replenish the water content and essential salts in your body with a simple 30-minute drip procedure. That should supply you with the energy you need to go about your day without feeling tired or nauseous.

Cheers to a new year hang-over free!