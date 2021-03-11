Thirsty Thursday: St. Patrick’s Day Cocktails featuring Proper No. Twelve Whiskey

I’m no expert, but I’d say the amount of whiskey consumed on St. Patrick’s Day is likely higher than any other day in the U.S. With American’s on the look out for ways to celebrate their Irish (or not-so-Irish) heritage, why not pour a cocktail and enjoy?

This Thirsty Thursday, cocktail recipes are courtesy of Proper No. Twelve, a growing Irish Whisky brand. It isn’t your typical grain-only Irish whiskey, either. It’s a blend of golden grain and single malt resulting in a smooth and approachable taste with hints of vanilla, honey-like sweetness, and toasted wood. Proper No. Twelve is available online on Drizly and ReserveBar. You can also find a retail location here.

The Notorious B.I.C (Banana Irish Coffee)

Jesse Peterson, Morning Glory, San Diego & Chris Patino, Simple Serve

1.5oz Proper No. Twelve

.5oz Heavy Cream

.5oz Brown Sugar Syrup

3oz Cold Brew Coffee

½ of a ripe banana

2 cups ice

Proper Irish Coffee

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

4 oz hot coffee

.75 oz simple syrup

2-3 oz heavy cream

Directions: In a shaker or jar, shake or whip heavy cream until slightly thickened (not completely stiff). In a mug, add Proper No. Twelve Whiskey, hot coffee, and simple syrup. Stir. Carefully layer on top the thickened heavy cream until it covers the drink. Optional grating of nutmeg on top.

Green-Eyed Toddy

1.5 oz Proper No. Twelve

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Honey Syrup (1:1)

Top w/ Hot Green Tea

Directions: Build in hot toddy glass or mug. Top with hot green tea. Garnish with cinnamon stick.

Proper Hopper

1 oz Proper No. Twelve

.5 oz Creme de Cacao

.5 oz Creme de Menthe

1 oz Heavy Cream

Directions: Shake and strain over crushed ice. Garnish with chocolate shavings and/or Mint Spring.

Proper Irish Float

2 oz Proper No. Twelve

.5 oz Coffee Liqueur

2 oz Cola

3 oz Irish Stout Beer (i.e. Guinness)

1 large scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Directions: Build in a glass, starting with ice cream first