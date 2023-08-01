Celebrate National Watermelon Day 2023 in San Diego

Get ready to sink your teeth into the epitome of summertime bliss as National Watermelon Day approaches on August 3rd! With the sun shining brightly and temperatures soaring, there’s no better occasion to indulge in the mouthwatering sweetness of watermelon while reaping its immune-boosting benefits. Packed with essential vitamins A, B-6, and C, as well as providing much-needed hydration, this juicy fruit is the perfect remedy for the dog days of summer.

San Diego is all set to celebrate National Watermelon Day with a delightful array of food and beverage twists featuring this impressive fruit. Not only does watermelon taste refreshingly delicious, but it also brings an abundance of health benefits to the table. We’ll be your guide to the top local San Diego restaurants that have crafted innovative and nutritious watermelon-infused dishes and beverages. From colorful salads bursting with flavor to revitalizing drinks that quench your thirst, these creative offerings promise to add a zing of flavor and nourishment to your summer celebrations.

Drinks

To celebrate the thirst-quenching fruit, El Chingon will feature its signature cocktail, the Madero, concocted with Real del Valle tequila, house-made watermelon cordial, lime and Tajín; as well as the Baja Street Cart fruit salad, served with seasonal fruit spears, chamoy, Tajín and lime; and paleta cocktail towers.

Indulge in the perfect weekend getaway at Park 101, a charming backyard BBQ hangout with picturesque beach views. Relax and enjoy the 8,000 square foot venue while treating yourself to freshly-made barbecue delights and cooling drinks. Sip on a delightful Watermelon Mule as you soak up the sunshine in this inviting coastal haven.

Happenings

El Chingon is also hosting a watermelon eating contest beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. Guests will go head-to-head to devour a large watermelon wedge without using their hands. The first contestant to finish will win a $100 El Chingon gift card and their choice of tower, including mimosa, beer, or cocktail flavors such as paleta, green tea or white tea. Registration is now open and available online here.

Celebrate the season

Mark your calendars and prepare to celebrate the goodness of summer with a dose of nutritious delight. Embrace the vibrant colors and flavors of this iconic fruit as you embark on a culinary journey that promises not only delectable tastes but also wellness for your body and soul.

Are you ready to tantalize your taste buds and nourish your body with the goodness of watermelon? Let’s dive into the delightful offerings that await you in San Diego on this National Watermelon Day!