A basic margarita is a cocktail of tequila, triple sec and lime garnished with salt on the glass’ rim. It is the most common tequila drink in the United States. If you want to try your bar tending skills at home, we suggest going simple. Avoid the sweet and sour (which will make tomorrow morning easier). When in doubt, opt for what is termed a “skinny” margarita – which really only means it uses fresh juice…

The Best Simple Margarita Recipe

3 oz tequila

1.5 oz Cointreau or triple sec

1.5 oz lime juice

Shake in a cocktail shaker with ice and serve in a glass rimmed with salt. Add a lime wedge for flair.

Want to go a little more ‘fancy’? get out on the town and try some of San Diego’s Best Margaritas.

San Diego’s Best Margaritas

If you are looking for a bar or restaurant that can serve a great margarita, we have many options. Check out Casa Guadalajara in Old Town or Playa Grill & Margarita Bar in Mission Valley, just to name a few. If you’re looking for a new twist on an old favorite, there are a few San Diego bars worth checking out.

OB Surf Lodge’s LAS ROCAS

Courtesy Photo

This herb-infused variation on the classic utilizes El Jimador Blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, rosemary-ginger simple syrup with a black salt garnish.

Sandbar‘s Mission Beach Melon Margarita

Mission Beach’s Sandbar is shaking up the cocktail scene with their Mission Beach Melon Margarita. Fresh and fruity, this sip is made with Herradura Double Barrel Reposado Tequila, a liquor exclusive to Sandbar and chosen by the staff at the distillery. Mix in the Licor 43, Cointreau Noir, agave nectar, fresh lime juice, watermelon and cucumber, and you’ve got a drink that is sure to excite all tequila lovers.

Sanbar’s Mission Beach Melon Margarita

Courtesy Photo

Enjoy this fun margarita with a li hing mui (salty dried plum) rim, served with El Jimador Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice and agave nectar.

Cocktails at Trust Restaurant, San Diego

The Trust Cocktail #2 is a play on a margarita, with equal parts lime juice, grapefruit juice and agave syrup, combined with a pop of jalapeno infused tequila. Find out how to make it yourself from Trust’s own Juan Sanchez who was featured in SD Entertainer’s Thirsty Thursday video segment.

Barleymash’s House Watermelon Margarita

Chris Cheng of Barleymash showed us how to make their house margarita with Espolon Tequila Blanco, watermelon, lime juice, simple syrup and a Tajin rim. Find out how to make it, or get to Barleymash to try for yourself.

Jalisco Cantina‘s Agua Melon

Quite easily a tequila hotspot, Oceanside’s Jalisco Cantina is serving up endless tequila varieties. You name it, they’ve got it! Try one of the signature margaritas such as the Agua Melon which features Blanco Tequila, watermelon, red bell pepper, rosé syrup, citrus, black pepper and salt.

Jalisco Cantina’s Agua Melon

Et Voila‘s Tequila Mockingbird

North Park’s French bistro, Et Voila is cooking up more than delectable French cuisine. Their cocktail menu is eclectic and inviting as well. With a wide variety to choose from, try the Tequila Mockingbird. This tasty treat is made with El Jimador tequila, orange curacao, agave, passion fruit and raspberry puree, along with habanero bitters for that extra kick.

Et Voila’s Tequila Mockingbird

The Blind Burro‘s Caramelized Pineapple

This vibrant eatery in East Village brings flavorful elements to every sip. One standout cocktail on their menu is the Caramelized Pineapple which consists of El Jimador Blanco, Triple Sec, Caramelized Pineapple, Fresh Lime, and a Salted Rim for $12, best enjoyed on the restaurant’s outdoor bar.

Herb & Wood‘s Heat & Jalisco

Little Italy’s Herb & Wood surrounds guests with its serene atmosphere and features cocktail and entrée options that will not disappoint. For a twist on your traditional margarita, the Heat & Jalisco cocktail is crafted with Tequila, Grapefruit Juice, Red Bell Pepper Syrup, Lime, and Firewater Bitters, $14, and is sure to complement any entrée you pair it with.

Herb & Wood’s Heat & Jalisco. Photo Credit: Chris Costa

Madison on Park‘s Stone Stairs

Madison on Park in University Heights knows how to amplify spirits while staying true to their unique flavors. Specifically, their Stone Stairs cocktail crafted with Frida Khalo Blanco Tequila, Celery Bitters, Giffard Pink Grapefruit Liqueur, and Lime, one cocktail you don’t want to miss.