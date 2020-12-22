Drinking
8 Cocktail Recipes Perfect for At-Home Holidays
While the holidays and New Year’s festivities may look different than in previous years, we can all agree that turning the page on 2020 is reason enough to celebrate at home with a proper drink! Whether you’re looking for sparkling cocktails to toast on your couch at the stroke of midnight, a dram to nurse until we ring in the new year, or the perfect tequila cocktail to go with your New Year’s Day sunrise, we have you covered.
At Home Cocktail Recipes
Amaro Toddy Recipe
Courtesy of Jeff Josenhans at Garibaldi at InterContinental San Diego
Ingredients
1 part Mirto (Sardinian Amaro like Averna Amaro)
1 part Hot Water
1 tsp honey per every 10oz of cocktail recipe above
Garnish clove-spiked lemon wedge into cocktail
Instructions
Add all liquid ingredients together. Heat up to desired temperature. Add clove spiked lemon wedges into cocktail or vessel, strain upon pouring into smaller glasses or leave in singular cocktail as a garnish.
Drop the Beet
Courtesy of Breakfast Company
Ingredients
½ oz lime juice
1 oz pineapple juice
¾ oz beet syrup
2 dashes of serrano bitters
Soda water
Lemon twist garnish
Instructions
Combine lime and pineapple juices, beet syrup and serrano bitters in a shaker. Shake and strain into Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with soda water. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Basil Martini
Courtesy of Bleu Bohème
Ingredients
2 ½ oz French vodka
3-5 fresh basil leaves
1 tsp. sugar
1 ½ oz sweet and sour mix
½ oz fresh lime juice
Instructions
Start by muddling the basil and sugar in a cocktail glass. Add the remaining ingredients and ice, shake and strain into a martini glass and garnish with a basil leaf.
Hanukkah
Courtesy of Boochcraft
Ingredients
1 ½ oz Vodka
½ oz Apple sauce
1/4 oz Lime juice
1/4 oz Pineapple juice
Freshly grated cinnamon – from a cinnamon stick
Instructions
Shake all ingredients together, double strain over fresh ice and top with 3 oz Apple Lime Jasmine Boochcraft. Garnish with a bundle of sage leaves.
Bubbly Belgian
Courtesy of Breakfast Republic
Ingredients
¾ oz cinnamon syrup
2 oz seasonal Lambic of choice
2 oz sparkling wine
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a wine glass, fill with ice and stir. Garnish with same fruit as featured in chosen Lambic.
Penicillin
Courtesy of Bar Manager Faisal Asseri of Cloak & Petal
Ingredients
¾ oz lemon juice (freshly squeezed)
½ oz honey syrup
½ oz ginger juice (fresh)
2 oz Glenfiddich 15 Year
Float of Islay Scotch
Candied Ginger garnish (optional)
Instructions
Combine lemon juice and ginger juices, honey syrup and Glenfiddich in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass containing a large ice cube. Add scotch float and garnish.
Pomegranate Vodka Gimlet
Courtesy of Seasons Restaurant
Ingredients
3 oz vodka
3 oz pomegranate juice
½ lime juiced
½ oz simple syrup
Instructions
Shake and pour over ice. Garnish with a sprig of Rosemary and cranberries or pomegranate arils.
Slam Diego Jam
Courtesy of Bivouac San Diego
Ingredients
1 oz Maker’s Mark Bourbon
1 oz Blueberry Basil Syrup
Bivouac San Diego Jam Blackberry Cider
Instructions
Shake bourbon, simple syrup & lemon juice, pour over ice, top with cider and garnish with lemon peel & mint.
0 comments