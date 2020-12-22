8 Cocktail Recipes Perfect for At-Home Holidays

While the holidays and New Year’s festivities may look different than in previous years, we can all agree that turning the page on 2020 is reason enough to celebrate at home with a proper drink! Whether you’re looking for sparkling cocktails to toast on your couch at the stroke of midnight, a dram to nurse until we ring in the new year, or the perfect tequila cocktail to go with your New Year’s Day sunrise, we have you covered.

At Home Cocktail Recipes

Amaro Toddy Recipe

Courtesy of Jeff Josenhans at Garibaldi at InterContinental San Diego

Ingredients 1 part Mirto (Sardinian Amaro like Averna Amaro)

1 part Hot Water

1 tsp honey per every 10oz of cocktail recipe above

Garnish clove-spiked lemon wedge into cocktail Instructions Add all liquid ingredients together. Heat up to desired temperature. Add clove spiked lemon wedges into cocktail or vessel, strain upon pouring into smaller glasses or leave in singular cocktail as a garnish.

Drop the Beet

Courtesy of Breakfast Company

Ingredients ½ oz lime juice

1 oz pineapple juice

¾ oz beet syrup

2 dashes of serrano bitters

Soda water

Lemon twist garnish Instructions Combine lime and pineapple juices, beet syrup and serrano bitters in a shaker. Shake and strain into Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with soda water. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Basil Martini

Courtesy of Bleu Bohème

Ingredients 2 ½ oz French vodka

3-5 fresh basil leaves

1 tsp. sugar

1 ½ oz sweet and sour mix

½ oz fresh lime juice Instructions Start by muddling the basil and sugar in a cocktail glass. Add the remaining ingredients and ice, shake and strain into a martini glass and garnish with a basil leaf.

Hanukkah

Courtesy of Boochcraft

Ingredients 1 ½ oz Vodka

½ oz Apple sauce

1/4 oz Lime juice

1/4 oz Pineapple juice

Freshly grated cinnamon – from a cinnamon stick

Instructions

Shake all ingredients together, double strain over fresh ice and top with 3 oz Apple Lime Jasmine Boochcraft. Garnish with a bundle of sage leaves.

Bubbly Belgian

Courtesy of Breakfast Republic

Ingredients ¾ oz cinnamon syrup

2 oz seasonal Lambic of choice

2 oz sparkling wine Instructions Combine all ingredients in a wine glass, fill with ice and stir. Garnish with same fruit as featured in chosen Lambic.

Penicillin

Courtesy of Bar Manager Faisal Asseri of Cloak & Petal

Ingredients

¾ oz lemon juice (freshly squeezed)

½ oz honey syrup

½ oz ginger juice (fresh)

2 oz Glenfiddich 15 Year

Float of Islay Scotch

Candied Ginger garnish (optional)

Instructions

Combine lemon juice and ginger juices, honey syrup and Glenfiddich in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass containing a large ice cube. Add scotch float and garnish.

Pomegranate Vodka Gimlet

Courtesy of Seasons Restaurant

Courtesy Photo

Ingredients

3 oz vodka

3 oz pomegranate juice

½ lime juiced

½ oz simple syrup

Instructions

Shake and pour over ice. Garnish with a sprig of Rosemary and cranberries or pomegranate arils.

Slam Diego Jam

Courtesy of Bivouac San Diego