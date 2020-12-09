CBD Beverage Ideas You Have To Try

CBD lovers have a vast and ever-growing list of reasons they love their products. But things can be trickier for those who love the potential benefits of CBD but dislike the taste. The beauty of CBD products is that they can be incorporated into a host of other things that you actually enjoy. If you’re looking for a way to slip CBD into your daily routine, here are some CBD beverages you have to try.

Coffee

For many of us, that first warm cup of coffee is the key to starting our day. But for others, that key also opens up the door to a world of jitters and lack of concentration. Fortunately, since CBD is known to have a calming effect on those who take it, it can be used to counteract the morning coffee jitters, allowing you to get the best of both worlds. And if you’d rather cool off with a cold brew, you can add CBD to that as well, making it perfect to bring to your next kaffeeklatsch.

Smoothie

We already use smoothies as our way to sneak fruits into our diet. Why not sneak in some CBD, too? Since many tinctures come in fruity flavors, it is easy to blend them seamlessly into a variety of smoothies. For a professional-grade smoothie, add the liquids into the blender first, including the CBD. Follow with sweeteners, creams or yogurt, then frozen fruit.

Moon Milk

This drink has been cropping up all over the internet in recent years. It comes from India’s Ayurvedic medicinal traditions. This centuries-year-old beverage is made with a combination of coconut milk, cinnamon, turmeric, cardamom, nutmeg, and ashwagandha. It is associated with fighting sleeplessness and stress. Since CBD is also associated with these benefits, this is one CBD infused beverage you have to try for winding down after a long day.

Horchata

Speaking of beverages that have been around for centuries, horchata has been delighting the taste buds since the 13th century. But horchata is more than just delicious. It is a good source of vitamins C and E, calcium, iron, protein, and it is also known to help with digestion. CBD, too, is reported to aid with digestive issues such as bloating and gut mobility. Bring on the CBD horchata: it’s medicinal.