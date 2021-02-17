Celebrate National Margarita Day with Colab from Graze + Bobboi Natural Gelato

Graze by Sam the Cooking Guy and Bobboi Natural Gelato have collaborated on a very exciting taster flight to celebrate National Margarita Day. Yes, it’s a day set aside specifically to celebrate this delicious tequila and lime concoction.

The complete taster flight will include a flight of four margarita-inspired gelato flavors from Bobboi designed to pair perfectly with a matching four cocktail margarita-inspired flight from Graze. The celebratory flights will be available February 19-22 at both Bobboi and Graze at the Little Italy Food Hall.

Using seasonal and local ingredients, Bobboi’s flight will include new flavors like Salty Lime and Orange Zest (made with limes and blood orange zest from the local Farmers’ Market) plus a Spicy Dark Chocolate made with their famous Dark Chocolate Sorbet infused with jalapeno, cinnamon and clove.

Designed specifically to pair with Bobboi’s gelatos (and even using the gelatos as an ingredient), Graze’s cocktail flight will include the Salty Lime Margarita made with Dobel Reposado, lime and Bobboi’s Salty Lime and Orange Zest gelato itself and a Spiced Chocolate Margarita made with mezcal, Baileys, Coffee Liqueur, and Bobboi’s Spiced Dark Chocolate gelato.

Flights to be available: February 19-22, 4:30-7:30pm Sunday-Monday and 4:30-8:30pm Friday-Saturday. Guests can get the individual flights at each station, or purchase the paired flight at Graze by Sam.