See City Ballet’s Nutcracker Two Ways: Drive-In Style & Streaming!

Watching The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition for so many. While we may have to celebrate differently this year, City Ballet of San Diego is providing two great options to share this classic family favorite with us all. The award winning ballet is now available to stream, or can be seen live — yes, live! — at Concerts in Your Car at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Stream The Nutcracker

A Masquerade Nutcracker will be available for streaming December 18, 2020 through January 3, 2021.

Directors Steven and Elizabeth Wistrich, formerly of the Boston Ballet and Stuttgart Ballet, offer a unique version this year of the classic Victorian-era story of The Nutcracker, but still fashioned after the choreography of the great Russian master, Lev Ivanov, who created the very first Nutcracker more than 100 years ago to Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s famous score. Audience members can follow the adventures of Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, Herr Drosselmeyer and the Sugar Plum Fairy told through a new magical theatrical experience.

The production is dazzling, with virtuoso dancing by the company of professional dancers, complemented by opulent sets and costumes with the children’s roles performed by talented young dancers from the City Ballet School, the official school of City Ballet.

Filmed at the company’s home theater, the historic Spreckels Theatre, innovative filming allows the audience to become a part of the merriment unlike anything they could experience in the theater, while still keeping all performers safe.

Available Dates

Premieres on Friday, December 18, 2020 – January 3, 2021

Tickets

$29 – Individual

$59 – Household (2-6 people)

All tickets have a 48-hour viewing period.

Running Time

1 hour and 15 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets for streaming may be purchased through City Ballet’s web site at https://www.cityballet.org



Concerts in Your Car at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

The in-person show includes a visual light show, multi-media entertainment and video screens. The combination of an extra high 360-degree stage and screens ensures a good viewing experience for everyone.

Sound comes through your car stereo, like a traditional drive-in theater on your FM radio. Minimal sound will come from the stage. If your sounds system is not sufficient, an FM radio is recommended.

Performances

Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 5:00pm

Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 8:00pm

Tickets

$99 – $279 per car

Running Time

1 hour and 15 minutes with no intermission

Tickets for Concerts in Your Car may be purchased at https://www.holidaysinyourcar.com/