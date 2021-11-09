Second City to Grace America’s Finest With ‘She the People’

Renowned Comedy Troupe to Grace ‘The Rep’ Stage

The Second City was and is, in this writer’s opinion, the very genesis of comedy and improv. Those of us old enough to remember the original Saturday Night Live and the ‘Not Ready for Prime Time Players’ really appreciate the true cutting edge comedy and improvisation that Second City, originally founded in 1959, has brought to the U.S. It has also proven to be the training ground for some of America’s finest comedy and improv performers. I have so many memories of being at Chicago Second City and laughing until my guts hurt at the amazing comedy and improvisational sketches by talents like Tina Fey, Bill Murray, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, the Belushi Brothers (John and Jim), Eugene Levy and so many more phenomenal talents.

And now, the improvisation comedy troupe has relaunched the tour of its all-female comedy sketch show, “She the People.” The show, which in the past has featured humorous sketches about dating, feminism, body image, parenting, sexuality, and more, has been updated for its relaunched version (after a Covid-19 interruption, of course) with bits that satirize the reality of being a woman in today’s America. Because of its subject matter, the Rep is advising ticket-buyers that this show is “geared for women and people who love women.” So, because I love women (one in particular), I am definitely planning to attend. The show does state some content may not be of appropriate for children, and from my experiences with Second City material, that would be indeed true, so leave the little ones at home.

San Diego Repertory Theatre artistic director Sam Woodhouse said he is excited to see the new show its talented writers and performers have created. “As soon as we heard that the comics from The Second City have created an evening written and performed entirely by women, we signed up for the experience,” Woodhouse said in a statement. “We couldn’t wait to discover what this group of satirical comedy pros have to say about women in our world today.”

“Second City: She the People” will run Nov. 18 through Dec. 4, at the ‘Rep’ with performances at 7 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of show time will be required, so don’t forget. Masks may also be required, so check that out, as well.

For tickets, call (619) 544-1000 or sdrep.org.