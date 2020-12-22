Last Minute San Diego Gift Guide

Waiting until the last minute to pick up a holiday present? Here are our top picks for what to grab that will make them think you planned ahead.

For the Spirits Enthusiast

The limited-edition SweetCane Peppermint Whiskey from ReBru Spirits is locally crafted from out-of-code or overstock craft beer, though you would never guess by tasting it! Pick up a bottle (375 ml./$25) at the Barrio Logan distillery or order online.

Courtesy Photo

For the Gourmand

Cork & Knife’s two locations – in Escondido and Rancho Santa Fe – are offering two different holiday baskets priced at $99.99 and $150.00. Each basket will feature a selection of the store’s offerings such as wine, cheese, truffle salami, chocolate-covered oranges, and their line of specialty sauces called Hungry Squirrel. Gift baskets can be purchased in-store, by email, or by phone, and Cork & Knife will deliver to the surrounding areas.

For the Coffee Lover

Spill the Beans, a coffee and bagel shop with locations in the Gaslamp and Seaport Village, partnered with local Dark Horse Coffee Roasters to create their own exclusive bean with a bold flavor and notes of chocolate, toasted almonds, and nougat. The single origin Brazil coffee beans are sold exclusively at Spill the Beans.

For the Spa Lover

Give the gift of a luxury experience this holiday season by treating a loved one to a spa treatment at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, a hacienda-style retreat designed to renew and inspire. The lucky recipient can take time to themselves at the tranquil spa, wander the lush gardens and relax with a spa service like a massage, manicure, or facial. For every $100 gift card purchased, you will receive a $20 gift card to be used for your own spa escape.

Courtesy of Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

For the Carnivore

Solana Beach butcher shop and eatery Ranch 45 is gearing up for the holidays with grilling boxes that are perfect for the meat lover in your life and outdoor family gatherings this holiday season. Their butcher box is stocked with burgers, hotdogs, steaks, tri-tip, and fish, making Ranch 45 a one stop shop for the grill master in your life. Choose one of Ranch 45’s carefully curated grilling kits, including a BBQ Box, Ultimate Grilling Box, and Brandt Beef Survival Box. Grilling kits range in price from $75 to $275, and can be ordered via Ranch 45’s website for delivery or pickup.

Courtesy of Ranch 45

For the Breakfast Lover

Grant’s Coffee Room in South Park will be open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., with festive offerings such as the Grant’s Goodie Basket, which includes a 16 oz. bag of Grant’s coffee blend, one bottle of select wine, and a variety of baked goods, for just $39. Pick up the perfect gift, and treat yourself while you’re there.

For the Cocktail Connoisseur

Common Stock has the perfect last minute gift ideal for any craft cocktail lover. Let the Hillcrest neighborhood eatery do the work for you this year. All you have to do is decide which cocktail you prefer and then Common Stock will fill up a stunning crystal decanter with 750 mls of your desired liquor. To complete the gift set, Common Stock has partnered with local barware shop Collins & Coupe to include a pair of crystal rocks glasses and copper bar picks. Choose from: Old Forester Fashioned for $125 gift set for $125, Redemption Rye Manhattan gift set for $125, Old Forester Boulevardier gift set for $130 or Premium Barrel Aged Cocktail (Negroni, Boulevardier, Manhattan) gift set for $140.

For the Beer Aficionado

Give the gift of beer for a year this holiday season with AleSmith Brewing Company’s Order of the Anvil 2021 Membership, which is open for public enrollment only until the end of this month. San Diegans can still surprise their beer-loving cronies with AleSmith’s year-long membership, which includes quarterly shipments to members in California and Nevada, or the ability to pick up at their Gift Shop. The Base Membership is priced at $368 or the shipping Membership is priced at $460. For those gifting the membership to loved ones, AleSmith can provide keepsake certificates for gift giving purposes by emailing orderoftheanvil@alesmith.com with the certificate request.

For the Artist

For those who want to support local arts, The Museum Store at the San Diego Museum of Art has a large selection of gifts that can be found online for stress-free shopping. Highlights include art-inspired face masks ($15.95) featuring popular prints from Juan Sánchez Cotán, Rachel Ruysch and Ana de Alvear; a Little Feminist Book Set ($14.99) with colorfully illustrated portraits of real women who have made a historical impact on the world; iconic San Diego landmark puzzles, including this La Jolla Cove Puzzle ($18.95).

For a Little Einstein

Geppetto’s Toys, San Diego’s oldest family-owned toy store of over 40 years, has toys and gifts for every child. Their Magna Tiles Toy Set is an award-winning option where science, math and creativity meet. The store is open for in-store shopping or customers can order online for curbside pick-up.