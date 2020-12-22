Ways to Give Back Before the End of 2020

Go “Full Force 4 Vets”

Local nonprofit Wounded Warrior Homes is seeking community support through their end of year giving campaign, Full Force 4 Vets. Full Force 4 Vets will provide 365 days of safe and secure housing, food, and comprehensive services for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress (PTS) or traumatic brain injury.

Wounded Warrior Homes was established to serve our heroes by providing them with a safe environment of support and supplemental services to aid them in transitioning back to civilian life. The nonprofit provides transitional housing and re-integrative services to post 9/11 veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and/or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). This giving season, they need to raise $50,000 to continue to serve those Veterans in need.

Visit their website to make your contribution.

Support Restaurants Giving Back

Although this is an especially tough year for restaurants, many are dedicated to helping others in need. Hundreds of restaurants are giving back this holiday season; here are just a few that you can support in their initiatives:

All six Tajima locations are offering a family meal kit that also gives back this holiday season. The interactive meal kit includes edamame and all the necessary ingredients to make the ramen spot’s signature Tajima Ramen including original Tonkotsu broth, uncooked noodles, pork chashu, half ramen egg, bok choy, bean sprouts, green onions, fried garlic, sesame seeds, spices, and instructions. For every kit purchased at any of the six San Diego locations, Tajima will donate $5 to Big Table Foundation, an organization created as a support group for hospitality workers

Photo Credit: Haley Hill

Madison on Park is giving 100% of revenue to their staff and donating all gift card sales to staff as well. These initiatives are helping them provide financial relief to all of their employees to use on rent, utilities, and food. They are encouraging everyone to support them by ordering takeout directly through the restaurant.

Phillip Esteban of OpenGym, a self-sustaining non-profit organization that provides meals, community programs, and resources to underprivileged communities across San Diego, continues to help his community with the self-funded non-profit he created from a need during the Coronavirus pandemic. In partnership with San Diego Fishermen’s Working Group, OpenGym established Fish to Families, a meal distribution program for the food insecure during the COVID-19 crisis, an on-going project with distribution every Tuesday and Thursday that provides healthy, tasty, sustainable seafood to people in need while supporting the local hospitality and fishing industries.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of OpenGym

Spread the Love with a Wishlist Gift

We all can use a bit more cheer after the year we have had. Foundation for Women Warriors is a nonprofit that serves women veterans and their children. Since the onset of the pandemic, they have been able to quickly provide relief with financial assistance and specifically designed programming that has enhanced our community’s resilience during this time. Foundation for Women Warriors recently moved into a larger space in Vista to collect and distribute critical essentials for veteran families impacted by COVID. Purchase a gift on their Wishlist and ship it directly to their warehouse. Or, donate directly to the organization at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/empowerher100/ as part of their 100 Days of Giving campaign with a goal of raising $100,000. Donations will ensure women veterans can not only sustain during this difficult time, but succeed and thrive.