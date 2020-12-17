Leave Christmas Dinner to the Pros

We’re in for an unconventional Christmas, so why not have an unconventional Christmas dinner too? Leave the cooking to the pros and order a festive holiday spread for your dinner table this year. Tons of restaurants are supplying delicious food for your holiday table. Just place the order and get ready to enjoy!

Greenfinch Restaurant – Estancia La Jolla

On Christmas Day, guests can enjoy a feast of 11 different dishes like Mini Baked Brie, Butternut Squash Soup, Brussels Sprouts, Red Wine Braised Short Ribs, Pork Roast and finishing off with individual Pecan Tartlet and Yule Log. The Christmas Dinner Meal Package serves 4-6 people and costs $350. Call the restaurant at 858-964-6500 to place your order.

Rusticucina Hillcrest

Photo Credit: Eckis Marketing

Farm-to-neighborhood eatery, Rusticucina, is ready to give your Christmas meal a Sicilan twist that can be enjoyed by the whole family. Pre-order your dinner to enjoy at home, with a prefix takeout menu that includes Short Ribs, Cannelloni Pasta, and a full Panettone for dessert. Ordering options are available from 2-10 people, ranging in price from $65-$200. The restaurant will also be offering various add-on packages to add champagne, wine, and additional food options. Pre-orders can be made by calling the restaurant at (619) 310-5291 or through the website and they will be accepting orders until December 24th.

Ranch 45 Solana Beach

Photo Credit: Maraelia Romaine

Cater to your family’s taste buds with Ranch 45’s completely a la carte holiday pick up menu. Fully customize your Christmas or Christmas Eve feast with choices from Herb-crusted Prime Rib and Smoked Turkey Leg to Smoked Cornish Game Hens, Roasted Broccoli, Olive Oil Smashed Potatoes, Pumpkin Pie, Apple Pie or Carrot Cake. The Solana Beach butcher shop and eatery will be accepting orders up to 48 hours in advance. Take some of the heat out of your kitchen with a little help from Ranch 45.

Fortunate Son North Park

Photo Credit: James Tran and Olivia Beall

Fortunate Son, CH Project’s newest venue located in North Park adjacent to Polite Provisions, is honoring the time honored tradition of ordering Chinese takeout on Christmas, New Years Eve, or New Years Day by offering their full menu to-go all three days. Get your fix of favorites like Kung Pao Chicken, Shrimp Lo Mein, Sweet & Sour Pork Belly, Orange Chicken, and Egg Drop Soup, or try something new with the restaurant’s signature take on classic dishes like Beef & Shishito Peppers and General Tso’s Cauliflower. The restaurant will be open from 4pm to 10pm on Christmas, New Years Eve, and New Years Day, and will also be serving up a selection of Polite Provisions’ Christmas and general cocktails to-go. Orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at (619) 391-3766 or via their online ordering form here.

The Gluten Free Baking Co. in North Park

Courtesy of The Gluten Free Baking Co

If you’re celebrating the holidays with someone that has food allergies, look no further than The Gluten Free Baking Co. The North Park bakery is offering everything from your traditional Pumpkin Pie and Pecan Pie (made gluten free of course) to fun, holiday themed treats such as the Apple Crumb Filled Donuts, Pecan Bars and Holiday Cookie Tin. Additionally, The Gluten Free Baking Co. is also offering an assortment of holiday gifts including Hot Cocoa in a Mug, Cookie Mix in a Jar as well as DIY Gingerbread House Kits. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance through this online form.

Urban Plates

Courtesy Photo (From Wagstaff Los Angeles )

Headquartered in Encinitas, Urban Plates has locations throughout San Diego which feature fresh in-house options made from scratch that your family will love. Enjoy their Turkey Family Feast ($129, serves 6-8) with herb roasted cage-free turkey breast, mushroom stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, artisan bread, roasted brussels sprouts and choice of potatoes. Or try the Holiday 3-Course Family Dinner ($75, serves 4) with choice of protein (chimichurri grass-fed steak, sustainable salmon, grilled cage-free chicken), choice of salad (house or Caesar), choice of 2 sides, artisan bread, and 6 cookie assortment. Both are on sale now and can be ordered on their website.

Cardellino in Mission Hills

Trust Restaurant Group’s Chef Brad Wise is serving up a Prime Rib Dinner to-go this Christmas Eve. Each dinner includes a 12 oz slice of prime rib, mixed greens salad, truffled mashed potatoes, green beans almandine, horseradish cream and jus. Sweet add-ons include Pastry Chef Jeremy Harville’s homemade Apple Crisp (feeds two) and festive pints of Mr. Trustee ice cream. Raise a toast with one of TRG’s holiday cocktails to-go or a bottle of perfectly paired wine. Dinner is $45 per person and will be served hot and ready to enjoy at home. Dessert and beverages are available for an additional cost. Place your order by December 21 and pick up on December 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cardellino. Preorders can be placed by visiting https://www.exploretock.com/cardellino/

Coastline at L’auberge Del Mar

Coastline at L’auberge Del Mar is making it easy to give this year’s Christmas celebrations the elegance and festivity they deserve with their mouthwatering prix fixe Christmas feast to-go. Entrees include Ora King Salmon with lemon, herbs, honey and spiced yogurt; Cassoulet with crispy confit duck, spicy pork sausage and white beans; and Grilled Short Rib from Anderson Valley with house-made sambal, bibb lettuce and Asian Pear. Other menu highlights include Tiger Shrimp Cocktail, Potato and Wild Mushroom Gratin, and Upside-Down Pineapple Cake. The holiday menu is $95 per person and can be picked up on either December 24 or 25. Add a special bottle of wine from Coastline’s award-winning wine list, seasonal house-made cocktails, and decadent à la carte options including a charcuterie and burrata platter and a dozen unschucked oysters. The full menu can be found here. Call 858-793-6458 to order.