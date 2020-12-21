With San Diego’s laid-back culture and beautiful weather, the quarantine may have you going a little stir crazy being cooped up all day. Once the pandemic starts to calm and the quarantine begins lifting, you may be eager to get out and immerse yourself in the outdoors with the hiking trails through San Diego’s parks. So, while you wait to go back outside, you can at least begin preparing. Let’s take a look at the best types of footwear for hiking.

Trail Runners

Trail runners, the closest to normal shoes, offer a lightweight, breathable fit and familiar style many people will find comfortable. Particularly, the low-cut ankle will be important for breathability. The downside of trail runners, however, is that they don’t offer much in the way of protection. Since they’re closest to normal tennis shoes, your trail runners can easily get beat up and damaged out on the trail. Furthermore, they aren’t waterproof, and the sole is narrower, meaning you’ll feel every bump and rock while on the trail, which may cost you in comfort when your feet become sore and achy.

Hiking Boots

Preferable for day hiking with lighter loads, hiking boots are nice and tough for increased durability and flexibility while on the trail. This flexibility makes them easy to break in while their durability and thicker soles will provide the comfort of not feeling every bump and pain while you hike. As an added benefit, most hiking boots are made to be waterproof. The downsides of hiking boots—especially if you’re not accustomed to them—is they don’t have much wiggle room, so it can feel like walking with weights around your feet.

Combat Boots

These are absolutely recommended for veteran hikers who like to go off the beaten path or are packing tons of gear. However, combat boots might even be appealing to more casual hikers. Their prices compete with hiking boots by offering specialized boot customization. For example, combat boots come with a variety of midsole choices to provide the best cushioning and shock absorption. Combat boots are also high cut around your ankles, trading some breathability for ankle support. As a bonus, the tongue’s padding will be ample enough to avoid feeling the tight bootlaces cutting into your skin. These boots are made for the most extreme of conditions while allowing soldiers to stay on their feet all day, making combat boots some of the best types of footwear for hiking no matter your needs.