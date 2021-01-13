CBD has been legal for several years now. But because of the country’s long and complex history with hemp-based products, many people still mythicize or demonize products made with CBD. The best way to eliminate fear of something is to educate oneself about it, so debunking common misconceptions about CBD is the best way to put these debates to rest.

“CBD Is a Cure-All.”

A lot has been said about the potential benefits of CBD. Research has suggested CBD can calm anxiety symptoms, improve focus, target muscle pain and inflammation, and even reduce seizures in epilepsy patients. This has led optimistic users to herald it as a cure-all. However, a lot of research about CBD’s benefits is still needed. CBD may help with a lot of things, but it won’t help with everything.

“CBD Will Get You High.”

Although CBD and cannabis are both made from hemp, they’re far from the same thing. The difference between the two is the presence of a compound called tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. THC is what produces a “high,” and it’s plentiful in cannabis. Legal CBD, however, contains less than 0.3% THC, which is not enough to produce a high.

“The More CBD I Take, the Better the Effects.”

There has been no evidence to suggest that taking too much CBD will kill you, but that doesn’t mean you should simply take as much as you want. Taking extremely high amounts of CBD may cause lethargy, stomach problems, and disorientation. Not only that, but the product may become ineffective. As with all things, moderation is the key to a better experience.

“All CBD Is the Same.”

Because most image search results of CBD products are pictures of little bottles with stoppers inside, many people believe that tinctures are where CBD products end. However, there’s a wide variety of product types beyond this, such as smokable flowers, topicals you can apply to the skin, and edibles and capsules you can take by mouth. Even among CBD tinctures, there’s some variation, depending on what extraction method is used. CBD can be extracted from hemp using supercritical CO 2 , oil, or steam extraction, though many producers prefer ethanol extraction. Each of these different methods may change the quality of the tincture.

The process of debunking misconceptions about CBD is important not only for those who choose to use CBD but also those around them. By understanding the nature of these products, we can create better policies and improve the mindsets surrounding them.