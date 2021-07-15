Looking For CBD Cream? This Guide Will Help

The manufacturers of CBD skin creams claim that these products ease pain & reduce inflammation, thus beneficial for people with certain health conditions. However, enough research is still not there to support these claims. It is one of the main ingredients of the Cannabis Sativa plant and these skincare products contain almost no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

THC is a psychoactive compound that makes a person feel high, but NuLeaf Naturals CBD has no such effects. This article highlights the benefits of the cream, how to use this & what to look for to judge its quality.

What is CBD skin cream?

Manufacturers generally add hemp seed oil as one of the main ingredients to these creams. Research suggests that this oil has anti-inflammatory properties and helps alleviate the symptoms of certain skin conditions. Moreover, this cream helps in painful joints, but more research is going on to find whether people can use this as a pain medication.

These creams have no THC or a bare minimum usage of THC.

What are the benefits?

Research shows that these skin creams can have several benefits:

Treatment of acne, psoriasis, and eczema

Its anti-inflammatory properties help treat acne, psoriasis, and eczema.

Arthritis

The Arthritis Foundation says that research about these creams for arthritis is promising, not conclusive. Also, animal studies show potential, but there aren’t any well-designed trials on humans to prove its effectiveness. Most research indicates it reduces the inflammation that triggers arthritis pain, which means you need to use it for a long time to see noticeable changes.

Peripheral neuropathy

A study of 2020 says that hemp oil can reduce pain in people suffering from peripheral neuropathy. This disease causes nerve damage causing discomfort, numbness, and weakening in the feet and hands.

Jaw pain

In a 2009 study, it was found that people who are suffering from temporomandibular disorder (TMD) improved after using this cream.

How to use this skin cream?

Generally, people apply this directly to the affected area of the body, to get relief both at the surface & deeper muscle levels. These also enhance relaxation and thus enhance sleep. They are available in creams, salves, balms, and transdermal patches.

How to shop?

There are a few factors to consider when you’re buying this cream.

Dosage

You need to read the ingredient label carefully, as that will indicate the dosage you need to take. Most creams list the dosage in milligrams (mg). It will be best for a newbie to start with a lower dose cream & gradually move to higher if necessary. High potency ones generally provide 8 mg per recommended application, whereas low potency ones provide 3 mg of the compound.

Environmental conditions

You can consider whether the other ingredients in the skin cream are organic or the cannabis plant grows. Also, some extraction processes use harsh chemicals which leave the aftereffect in your cream.