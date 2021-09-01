4 Games of Chance with the Best Odds

Some people gamble for the thrill of it and don’t care about the odds. Others actually like the idea of beating crazy odds for even crazier pots. However, most of us like to get out of the casino with more than we went in. While casino games are about luck, there can still be an element of strategy, and the first trick is knowing which games give you the best edge. Let’s take a look at some of the games of chance that offer the best odds.

Roulette

Roulette might be seen as the quintessential game of chance, but it’s actually one of the games where the house has the slightest edge. However, you should know that the style you pick will make a huge difference.

For instance, American roulette gives the house a 5.26% edge, which is not very great. European roulette, on the other hand, gives the house only a 2.7% edge. The reason for this is because the American version has a double-zero pocket whereas European roulette doesn’t.

Some people still like playing all variations, but they can be difficult to find at your average casino. If you’re one of these people, playing online could be a great option. If you’re worried about the odds, know that there are plenty of casinos where you can play live roulette. This way, you’ll be 100% sure that you’re getting the same odds as you would in any casino.

Poker

Poker is the best game of chance for people who hate gambling. In reality, poker is a game of skill with an element of chance, not the other way around. This is why you have professional poker players that win tournament after tournament or always end up on final tables. That couldn’t happen with something like craps, for instance.

There are many ways that you can improve your poker game as well. People attend boot camps to refine their skills, but there are tons of manuals with just as many techniques that you can use. Playing online is also a great way to refine your skills. This will also give you the fundamentals and allow you to play in a controlled environment before playing live.

BlackJack

After poker, Blackjack is the most popular game for players who like to use their skills to increase their chances of winning. Blackjack is one of the games that give the house the lowest edge at around 1%. But some experienced players can reduce that edge to 0.5%.

This is because there are many strategies that you can apply here, and we’re not talking about card counting, even though it’s perfectly legal. The best players try to not only get the highest count, but also understand the odds of the house going bust, and use this to their advantage. Blackjack’s rules and structure make it a popular game for “advantage play”, and it has many vulnerabilities that can be exploited by savvy players with good mathematical skills.

Craps

Craps may look like it’s pure luck since you’re betting on a roll of a dice. However, what makes craps a great game for odds is the number of side bets you can make. You don’t necessarily have to bet on a roller getting a 7 or an 11. You can also bet against the shooter to increase your odds. So, you should spend time learning the rules of the game so you can maximize your chances of winnings.

If you are looking for casino games that give you a real chance to win and apply a little bit of strategy, these are all great choices. The most important strategy you can use, however, is solid bankroll management, so make sure you have that down first.