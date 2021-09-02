There are few things quite as special as the love between you and your significant other. But the passion of those early days can often wane amid the daily grind of work, household tasks, and children. That’s why we find little ways of reminding ourselves how much we care for each other. An anniversary is one of them.

But your relationship is special and unique. So, why would you settle for a cookie-cutter celebration of it? Mixing things up with some unconventional ways to celebrate your anniversary offers a great way to reignite a spirit of spontaneity in your relationship.

Recreate Your First Date

An anniversary is all about remembering and celebrating how far your relationship has come. And what better way to do this than to remember when your relationship began? Go back to the little coffee shop where you first met. Alternatively, stream the movie that you went to see together. When you take the time to reminisce about how you felt before, you’ll create a sweet evening.

Take a World Tour at Home

As much as we would love to take a round-the-world cruise with our significant other, that isn’t always in the budget. But with the diverse culture here in San Diego, you can make a day of getting a taste of world cultures right here. Here are a few things to add to your list:

Take a Venetian-style gondola ride at Coronado Cays.

Check out a restaurant with an international menu like Whisknladle or Kroran Uyghur Cuisine.

Visit a cultural museum like the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum.

Keep an eye on cultural festivals near your anniversary, such as the International Film Festival.

Take a day trip to Tijuana.

Create an Anniversary Bucket List

Before your anniversary arrives, make a date night by compiling a list of things you’ve always wanted to do. They can be small, large, childish, or profound. For example, you can:

Learn how to dance

Go surfing

Go ziplining

Sing in front of a crowd

Go sky diving

Hold a monkey

Stand on top of a mountain

When your anniversary comes around, take the time to review your bucket list and pick a few things off of it. You can make it an evening affair. Or you can wear matching outfits and make a whole day of knocking items off the list together.

Your anniversary only comes once a year. Don’t make celebrating it into another chore. Finding unique ways to celebrate your anniversary isn’t about doing something spectacular. It’s about remembering everything wonderful about your significant other and celebrating that.