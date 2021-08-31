After the COVID-19 pandemic took 2020’s summer away from us, many people have been trying to take full advantage of this summer to make up for it. As we enter September, however, it may feel the summer is coming and going just a bit too fast. Consider a few of these ways to make your summer memorable with the time you’ve got left.

Take a Road Trip

Now that the vaccine is available to the public, escape the same old environments of your home by taking you and your family on a road trip. Whether you plan to cross the country or just drive to another state, this will add some much-needed variation after more than a year in quarantine. The United States is rich in environmental diversity, from arid deserts and snowy mountains to rolling prairies and bountiful forests. Additionally, the summer weather is beautiful! Wherever you go, you’re in for a unique and enjoyable experience.

Enjoy Grilling

Many parts of the country are only able to take advantage of grilling during the summer—but the people of San Diego don’t have to worry about that. As such, this method of cooking has become a summertime staple. Whether you’ve decided to stay local or travel, you can enjoy grilled meats and vegetables for a summer you can taste. If you do choose to grill on the road, then you’ll want a grill you can travel with while still providing high-quality food your family can enjoy just as much as if you were to grill back home.

Go for a Nature Walk

A simpler way to make your summer memorable is to simply go on a nature walk. Summer is a period when life is at full bloom; taking the time to simply enjoy that fact and reveling in the moment can help you appreciate the summer experience that much more. As a bonus, nature walks can still provide beneficial exercise and should have you feeling healthier in both body and mind as you take the time to decompress.