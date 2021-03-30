10 Easy Tips and Tricks for Looking Better in Photographs

If you’re anything like the rest of us, you’ve wondered how you could look better in your photos at least once. How do those Instagram influencers do it?

Well, believe it or not, they don’t spend most of their time looking that fabulous. Work smarter not harder, that’s how the saying goes right? Well, with a few simple tricks, you too can up your selfie game by a lot. Keep reading to find out what those simple tricks are, and get ready to see the results in your photographs.

#1 Use Photo Editing Apps

When you want to take a photo and you’re not looking your best, you can always rely on photo editing apps to do some of that work for you. Don’t be afraid to edit your photos just a little, or go all the way with a change hair color app. You can even take care of those pesky dark circles and spots, whiten your teeth, and much more.

#2 Use a Little Highlighter

If you want to get that glowy, dewy skin in photos, try putting on just a little highlighter on your bare face. Take a little on the tip of your index finger, and just bled it over your cheekbones and the bridge of your nose for that perfect glow.

If you want your skin to look great without any cheat codes, then you’ll have to take good, regular care of it. Exfoliate frequently, get plenty of sleep, and watch what you eat.

#3 Natural Light is Your Friend

It’s been repeated time and time again, but that’s only because it’s true. Soft, natural light is ideal for any photoshoot, and many influencers go to great lengths to catch that early morning or late evening glow.

If you’re taking photos, try moving your operation in front of a window, or even outdoors. Be careful though! There definitely is such a thing as too much sunlight, and you don’t want to take your photos directly under that mid-afternoon summer sun.

#4 Play With Different Angles

Before you finally hit the camera button, make sure you’re happy with how you look on your phone. Taking a photo isn’t always easy, and you should always take your time with it. Try different angles and poses, see what works best. Sometimes, it’s even advisable to take multiple photos in different poses and decide later which one you’d like to keep and which one gets thrown in the bin.

#5 Use Props

It’s never a bad idea to put some interesting items in your photos. Props don’t always have to be over the top, just something that fits the aesthetic of your photo.

It could be a glass of champagne in your hands when you’re relaxing on the beach, or a cute purse in your hand that compliments your outfit. Sometimes it can even be your cute pet. We believe hardly anyone can look bad when posing with a furry friend!

#6 Experiment With Backgrounds

It’s very important to make sure your backgrounds aren’t messy, but you can take it one step farther. Try making your own interesting backgrounds by hanging up patterned or blank sheets on the wall behind you, or even with the help of a projector if you have one handy.

7. Don’t Make a Blank Face

As easy as that would be, it’s usually not a good idea to stand in your photo, completely blank-faced. You don’t always have to smile, though. Try making a thoughtful expression, then post it with a caption that gets people thinking. If you’re on vacation, it makes sense that they can tell you’re having a good time just by looking at your face.

You can even look sad, or worried, or like you’re staring at something of great interest. Give your photos some extra dimension by pairing your captions and your expressions, and see what happens.

8. Learn How to Pose

Posing is definitely an art, and successful social media personalities put a lot of effort into making it look effortless and beautiful- even when it’s not. Learning what poses make you look best and practicing to pose like that can be an awesome idea, and it can be just as great to try out different poses in your photos and shortlist the ones that look best later.

9. Light Makeup

Even if you’re going for a more natural look, a little makeup can seriously transform your look on camera. We’re not asking you to slap on some heavy foundation and red lipstick, but even a clear lip gloss and a little mascara helps.

If you want to adjust your face shape or cover some blemishes, contouring is your friend. There are many tutorials online that teach you how to improve your look on photos, and you might want to look into those.

10. Care What You’re Wearing

Even when you’re taking pictures of yourself lazy-ing about in your living room, don’t do it with messy clothes on. If your photo is going to include your outfit, make sure it’s clean, fits you well, and is flattering for your body type.

Taking the perfect photo takes time, practice, and just the right amount of effort. But trust us, if you follow these simple tricks, your photos will start coming out beautifully!