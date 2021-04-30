How To Create Engaging Video On TikTok For Business

If you know virtually nothing about TikTok, it’s time to fill the gap. Many business owners don’t take it seriously, but this social platform can bring your brand the awareness it deserves. Create an official brand account and start getting TikTok followers now when the platform is not as saturated with other companies.

TikTok is gaining momentum fast. 689 million users is an attractive market not just for small businesses but also for big players. The NBA, The UEFA, The Washington Post, and Gymshark have already harnessed the app’s power to increase organic reach and drive meaningful traffic.

Making your own content is a simple and inexpensive way to market on TikTok. Start with introducing yourself (your company, team, workspace, the origin of your brand name, etc.) and your products or services (production, tutorials, and hacks). Use the following 9 super-effective tips to create more engaging content.

Try Different Video Makers

Though TikTok is a video-sharing app, your videos don’t need to be highly polished. Since 62% of TikTokers are 10 to 29 years old, the major requirement is to be fun. Experiment with the app’s features (camera flips, filters, timer, and speed) for recording your videos to make them eye-catching. Also, try third-party editing apps like PowerDirector or Canva if you want more effects.

Choose Hashtags

There’s no specific number of hashtags to use on TikTok, but it’s recommended to add no more than 7 of them to stick to one topic. Find words and phrases that are more niche and can engage the audience that is relevant to your industry.

To start, choose 10 brand-centric hashtags for your specific video and look how popular they are. It’s shown when you type it in the search of description. Avoid the hashtags used in more than a million videos. Otherwise, you’ll get lost in the sea of content.

Be Quick on Trends

TikTok challenges give the possibility of virality that can be game-changing for your business. Note that trends on the platform are very short-lived. People get tired of them in 5-7 days. So, react early. Check the Discover Page for current trends that TikTok updates daily. Choose those challenges that fit your brand and can be intriguing enough for your audience.

Grow Your Audience

For faster results, use TikTok tools that can accelerate the rise of your account’s popularity. There are third-party apps that can be installed alongside TikTok. The tools allow a user to automate different tasks, including:

Interacting with other users

Gaining views, likes, and followers

Video editing

Managing marketing

So, decide what your goal is and install an appropriate tool. If it’s growing your audience fast, use a tool to buy TikTok followers. To know more about people following you, check TikTok analytics.

Add a Caption

The length of a caption is 150 characters. The goal is to keep it tight but effective. Consider the following tips:

It should be a catchy title that can draw people’s attention.

Write text that reflects your content.

Add keywords that tell TikTok exactly who’s your target audience.

Include a hashtag to attract the users interested in the topic of your video.

Proofread the caption. Once you make a post, you can’t edit it.

Be authentic.

Viewers might not know yet how cool your brand is. Show it. Personalize your TikTok account. When there is a connection between a brand and its followers, the latter become loyal customers and brand advocates.

But don’t push a sale. Just be transparent. Offer your audience a sneak peek behind the curtain. Let your employees show a part of their daily work routine. Share the whole process of producing one of your products. Also, if you have a pet in your office, feature it in your videos; it’s a win-win. These little tricks can connect and engage more meaningfully with your audience.

Add Music and Effects

Before adding some sound, find out what songs are on the peak at the moment (check “TikTok viral” under your playlist). When you record your own meaningful content, but the latest top track is heard in the background, it’s likely to be ranked higher because of the viral song.

When looking for effects, TikTok has a variety of tools. Add filters, effects, stickers, and text to make your videos far more interesting and appealing.

Share Your Video

Make posts in the right time periods to reach a high engagement rate. On TikTok, this indicator determines whether your video gets watched by many people in the “For You” section or it ends up far away from it, with little chance to be discovered.

A study conducted by Influencer Marketing Hub revealed the best times to post (in Eastern Standard Time (EST). On Monday, it is at 6 a.m., 10 a.m., or 10 p.m., on Tuesday – 2 a.m., 4 a.m., and 9 a.m. Check the rest here.

Advertise on TikTok

61% of TikTokers feel that advertising on the platform is more unique in comparison with other platforms. Advertising here has a few forms:

Infeed Native Content (similar to story ads on Instagram and Snapchat)

Brand Takeover (an image, a GIF, or a video with a link to a landing page)

Sponsored Hashtag Challenge (getting a custom banner on the Discover page to drive users to a particular challenge you launch)

Branded Filter (designing a filter related to your brand in 2D or 3D lenses)

Applications have helped many companies reach their target audience and grow their customer base. Perhaps, TikTok is the only social platform where you can register, have no followers, share a video, and quickly go viral. It’s high time to join TikTok as most brands are still not there.