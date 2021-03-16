Derek Jeter Lowers Price on his ‘Castle’

If you’re a sports fan (or breathe oxygen), you’ve heard of Derek Jeter, retired New York Yankees star, first-ballot MLB Hall of Famer, baseball owner and former landlord to Tom Brady and family in Tampa until that mansion went on the market. With his busy schedule as part owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins, Jeter oversees the day-to-day operations of the team that surprised most baseball experts by making the MLB playoffs in 2020 and then knocked out the Chicago Cubs in the first round. Jeter also manages a number of other business interests and since his marriage to model Hannah Davis in 2016, is also a family man helping to raise their two young children. Unable to spend time in his castle on the lake, it made sense to pass it on to a family who will enjoy it as much as his own family has over the years.

Jeter had been sitting on this unique property, more unique than almost anything else on the real estate market today, so we thought we’d show it to our readers. Expansive enough for family, extended family, teammates and favorite friends, Jeter has dropped the price on his castle-like resort home on Greenwood Lake in New York by $2 million. Previously listed in 2018 at $14.75 million, it is now back on the market at $12.75 million.

Photo Credit: Wright Bros.

Known locally as “The Castle” and originally built in 1903 by New York Doctor Rudolph Gudewill for his wife. After Gudewill died, John and Julia Tiedemann bought the castle, where they lived with their 13 children including an adopted son, William Connors. Connors was later to become Jeter’s maternal grandfather. Jeter spent many of his childhood summers at the castle swimming, playing sports and doing chores. The Tiedemanns sold the estate in 1996, but when it came back on the market in 2002, Jeter bought it and began a long and expensive restoration.

Photo Credit: Wright Bros.

Greenwood Lake, where the borders of New Jersey and New York join and just 50 miles from New York City, has been a popular tourist destination since the late 1800s attracting wealthy vacationers and celebrities such as Greta Garbo and Babe Ruth. Ruth had a home in Greenwood and apparently spent much of his free time speeding around the lake in his boat and stopping at the Maplewood Inn for a drink or two (or three). The seven-mile lake, with its restaurants and rural atmosphere attract frequent weekend visitors from New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia.

The home is actually two castles; the master castle with a connected tower and a guest castle. After encompassing 12,590 square feet of living space between the main and guest castles, the Jeter compound includes four indoor kitchens, one outside kitchen and an extra-large, infinity-edged pool. Living areas include six bedrooms, seven full and five half baths, a great room, four kitchens, multiple stone fireplaces including one on the terrace, dens, game room, sunroom, formal dining room, office, gym and family room with a bar. The turret opens out to a widow’s walk, which is duplicated on the guest house, providing beautiful lake and wood views. There are extensive gardens, a Statue of Liberty replica and a four-car garage. Even with a large number of guests, there is always a quiet place to spend some alone time.

Photo Credit: Wright Bros.

Photo Credit: Wright Bros.

Photo Credit: Wright Bros.

Photo Credit: Wright Bros.

In case you have an extra $12.75 lying around, the listing agent is Mary Lovera with Wright Real Estate, Nyack, New York.

Source: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com