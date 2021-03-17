Taste of La Jolla Village – Takeout Style

La Jolla is a destination beach town for out-of-towners, but is also a frequented destination for San Diegans looking for amazing beaches, restaurants and shopping. In a year when towns that thrive on tourism and the restaurant industry struggle to keep up, we’ve faired pretty well given our ability to convert outdoor spaces to dining areas that function year-around. (Imagine trying to dine outdoors in the Midwest or Northeast.)

In an effort to highlight a variety of La Jolla’s coastal dining options, the La Jolla Village Merchants Association has announced Takeout Taste of the Village, taking place from March 22-25 from 4-7pm with restaurant and menu inclusions varied each night. Instead of the traditional “Taste of” concept, the menu will comprise a curated full meal for two people, including first course, second course, entrée and dessert with menus artfully designed to deliver a true taste of La Jolla dining.

In addition to highlighting the extraordinary cuisine from local restaurants, 20% of all tickets sold will go towards the restaurants to provide some financial relief from the struggles and hardships they have suffered as a result of COVID–19.

In order to keep crowd sizes small and avoid mass gatherings on sidewalks, there will be a maximum of 150 tickets each night. Upon arrival, participants will receive an insulated, reusable tote bag to carry their meals. When guests have obtained all items, they will have a delicious meal for two to enjoy at home or in an open-air space.

Simply go to Takeout Taste Of The Village and choose the evening of participation and purchase tickets online.

Participating Restaurants & Menus:

Monday, 3/22 – California/Coastal Menu:

Tuesday, 3/23 – Vegetarian Menu

Wednesday, 3/24 – Seafood & Charcuterie Menu

Thursday, 3/25 – Italian Menu