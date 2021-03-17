Del Mar Racetrack to Open July 16

No matter how long they tried, improving trends in public health data, growth in vaccination rates have forced our lovely state regulators to begin reopening; moving San Diego to the less-restrictive red tier on March 17th. Because gradual relaxation of limits on attendance of sporting and performance venues in the state accompany that move, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club officials announced a return of fans to, ‘where the turf meets the surf…’ when it opens for its 82nd summer season on Friday, July 16.

Track personnel have started planning for spectators on site when the racetrack kicks off a 31-day season that will feature 34 major stakes, a substantial increase in purses and a return to the sun and fun vibe that has been an important part of San Diego County culture since it first opened its gates in 1937.

“We will continue to follow the guidance of local health officials and our medical advisors, but based on what has been announced for other local attractions such as the San Diego Padres and SeaWorld, we are optimistic we will have fans in the stands this summer at some level,” said Del Mar president and COO Josh Rubinstein. “We have the advantages of a 350-acre site and a facility that can host people quite comfortably with appropriate social distancing as needed.”

With its traditional opening day feature, the Runhappy Oceanside Stakes, topping the bill, the Friday, July 16 kickoff will initiate a Friday-Saturday-Sunday beginning to the first two weeks of the season. The remainder of the meet will feature Thursday-through-Sunday racing weeks with a finale on Labor Day, Monday, September 6. First post daily throughout the stand will be at 2 p.m. with the exception of Fridays in which first post will be at 4 p.m.

I wonder in Governor Newson will be attending?