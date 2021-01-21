Jurassic Quest to Return to Del Mar Fairgrounds

Coming back, by popular demand… Jurassic Quest will return to the Del Mar Fairgrounds March 26 – April 4.

More than 300,000 vehicles and 1.5 million people have attended the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru since the national tour launched in mid-July with stops in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Ft. Lauderdale and Houston.

The prehistoric drive thru experience came through San Diego earlier this year and was one of the most successful Jurassic Quest stops yet. The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru will once again transform the Del Mar Fairgrounds outdoor parking area into an interactive drive-thru experience, featuring more than 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as a 50 foot-long Megalodon.

Jurassic Quest’s herd of animatronic dinos are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour. It’s the only place to encounter some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the Earth, and some of the eeriest marine creatures to ever lurk the ocean’s depths, from the safety of your family vehicle.

Guests will be among the first in the nation to go on a quest with the adventure-for-all-ages online audio tour that will lead them through the dinosaur safari. The audio tour is available in English and Spanish, and special accommodations can be made for the hearing impaired. For $49 per vehicle (8 people or less), you can experience an hour-long ride back in time.

Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail, depicting how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved.

Tickets are needed in advance and can be purchased online at www.jurassicquest.com. Tickets are $49 per vehicle.