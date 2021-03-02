San Diego Comic-Con 2021 to be Virtual Event

The San Diego Comic Convention canceled in-person events in 2020 and recently announced that the spring 2021 show, WonderCon in Anaheim, will also be canceled.

WonderCon@Home will be held as a free online event on March 26 and 27, 2021. San Diego Comic-Con will be an online event from July 23-25, 2021.

In a statement released by The San Diego Comic Convention, they said, “While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con.”

For that reason they will be postponing in-person events until 2022. The free online Comic-Con@Home will be downsized due to limited financial resources. The event will be reduced to a three-day event, spanning July 23-25, 2021.

They also explained that “we believe that launching a smaller in-person event at a later time may be a safe alternative. For this reason, we are happy to announce that San Diego Comic Convention is planning to present a three-day in-person convention in San Diego in November.”

Details are limited, as they are still working on specific details regarding capacity, badge cost, and related information. , and those details will be forthcoming. Please continue to visit our website, comic-con.org, for official updated information as it becomes available.