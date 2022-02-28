ShamROCK Music + Beer Festival Releases 2022 Lineup

The San Diego ShamROCK Music + Beer Festival returns full force in the historic Gaslamp Quarter on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 2PM to Midnight. For 26 years this long-standing San Diego tradition transforms the bustling San Diego downtown neighborhoods into a Celtic carnival for the senses with an abundance of pub-style seating, flowing green beer, traditional Irish stepper performances, lineup of Celtic/Irish rock bands, photo-ops, shenanigan games (with prizes!), the first annual Lepra-Con to find the best leprechaun, and activations throughout the Gaslamp.

In 2022, ShamROCK goes back to its roots with an Irish and Celtic rock-centric roster with legendary Irish Rock headliner Young Dubliners. After thirty years as one of the world’s leading Celtic Rock bands, the “Young Dubs” return to the ShamROCK stage for an encore that is not to be missed. Their songs range from stadium-friendly extravaganzas to more intimate but equally outspoken pub-sized opuses featuring powerhouse vocals from Keith Roberts. These Celtic Rock legends have appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, had songs featured in TV shows (Sons Of Anarchy, Human Target) and toured extensively as a headliner and as the opener for such a diverse list of artists as Collective Soul, Jethro Tull, Johnny Lang, Los Lobos, Chris Isaak and many more.

Main Stage Lineup:

2PM-2:30PM: Yodah, Classics and currents set the tone for good times.

2:30PM- 3:30PM: Pepper & Pocket, A DJ and fiddler duo to kick off the day.

4PM-5PM: Finnegan Blue, A folk band that blends Celtic, Bluegrass, and Secondline music with a Punk Rock edge.

5:30PM-6:30PM: Blindfold Monks, Traditional Irish music with the heart of a punk band.

7PM-8PM: The Fooks, Proudly and loudly producing America’s Finest Irish Noise.

8:30-9:30PM: Lexington Field, Real & raw rock music with a fiddle right in the epicenter.

10PM-11:30PM: Young Dubliners (HEADLINER), Irish Rock

11:30PM-Midnight: Yodah. Classics and currents set the tone for good times.

The iconic Na Scealaithe (pronounced “Na SHKAYL-uh-huh”) Irish Dancers will take the stage to perform traditional Irish step dancing throughout the event at 3:30PM, 5PM, 6:30PM, 8PM, 9:30PM. The Na Scealaithe Irish Dancers will also be offering attendees the opportunity to learn a jig or two with free Irish dance lessons at 4:15PM and 5:45PM.

ShamROCK block party attendees will be welcome to enjoy FREE, friendly but still competitive games throughout the day at the ShamROCK Shenanigans Block. Giant lucky Jenga, Pot of Gold Cornhole, and Giant beer pong are just some of the shenanigans that will test your skill and luck. Throughout the day, the infamous ShamROCK leprechaun emcee will be hosting showdowns on stage with epic prizes that would make even a leprechaun green with envy.

Keep an eye out for the full game lineup to include Unicorn Races, Stein Holding Contests, Banger Toss, Rainbow Streamer Relays, Magical Chairs, Mischievous Simon Says, and more. To accent the shenanigans, lively DJs will be performing all day long with nonstop music from Lotus, P3rc3ption, Miss Dust, Yodah, DJ Byrd, Zareen, Dom King, Jenny Pocket and Murphi Kennedy

General Admission tickets start at just $45 for a day full of festivities, non-stop music, chips & curry small bite, and a keepsake ShamROCK stein. VIP tickets start at just $89 and include five drinks, VIP dedicated entry, exclusive access to the Lucky Leprechaun VIP Irish Pub, festive Saint Patrick’s Day hat, upgraded restrooms, keepsake stein, and to top it all off: delicious small bites from The Field.

Come out and you’ll be partying with a purpose – this one-day Saint Patrick’s Day affair funds the year-long programs and museum operations for the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation (GQHF), a small non-profit in the Gaslamp Quarter dedicated to preserving and protecting architecture, history, and the culture of the historic Gaslamp Quarter. The GQHF also runs the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House, the oldest building in Downtown San Diego. The 2020 and 2021 event cancellations created an insurmountable strain on the Foundation ability to persist, often operating on a month-to-month basis with no certainty of a future. In 2022, we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day to save the GQHF.

For more information, tickets, line-up announcements and more visit sandiegoshamrock.com.