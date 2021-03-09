The Best Crock Pot Recipes: Irish Edition

Since it’s St. Patrick’s Day and the Irish are notorious for their delicious comfort food, there is no better way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than grubbing on an Irish inspired home-cooked meal. In order for this meal to be authentic and flavorful as possible, using a crock pot is the way to go. Try out the following recipes for a tasty Irish themed meal.

The first slow cooker recipe was constructed by the famous Martha Stewart, a true major leaguer when it comes to food. This recipe “couldn’t be easier to make,” and consists of the most authentic Irish ingredients. Stewart shares helpful videos to get you started and guide you through the basic steps in the right column of her website. Fortunately, this meal only takes about 4-5 hours to cook in the slow cooker! Corned beef and cabbage are true assets fit to complete your Irish dinner. Cook accordingly.

If you’re apprehensive to try new foods and are craving Mexican food like a typical San Diegan, we’ve found the Irish inspired recipe for you. Alaina, a food and fashion blogger, has a mouth watering recipe that will make you wish St. Patrick’s Day was everyday. These slow cooker Irish tacos combine corned beef and cabbage, but add unique twists such as thousand island dressing and melted swiss cheese. These Irish tacos take about 8 hours to make, but requires minimal prep time. Try these out and you won’t want to taco about anything else for the rest of your evening.

A Guinness stout, cooked steak, hearty stew and warm pie are the essential ingredients for a successful St Patrick’s Day meal. With this recipe, your taste buds will be satisfied and your stomach might burst because of all of these authentic Irish flavors. This meal requires 8 hours in the slow cooker, but little prep time is necessary. The warm and comforting flavors that make up this meal would be perfect to come home too after a long day at work.

Shannon, known as FitSlowCookerQueen, swears by her slow cooker recipes and is passionate about clean eating. Therefore, this recipe is a healthier alternative to the typical Irish comfort food. For example, she used sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes in order to incorporate her own twist on this Irish delicacy. If you don’t have time to make a grand St. Patrick’s Day feast, this would also be a great option for you considering it only takes about 2-4 hours on high in the slow cooker.

If you want to start or end your St. Patrick’s day on a sweet note, this slow cooker Irish bread pudding makes for a delectable brunch or dessert. Warm bread and delicious fruit, what more could you want? Also, this delicious treat only takes 3 hours in total, even though its prepared in a slow cooker.

Hopefully, you can try out one of these Irish inspired recipes using your crock pot this year. Regardless, Irish you a lucky St. Patrick’s Day!