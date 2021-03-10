Enjoy these San Diego St. Patty’s Day Dining Specials

St. Patrick’s Day in San Diego will look different than other years. We may have missed out on 2020, and are missing out on big festivities in 2021, but that doesn’t mean you have to be stuck at home (if you don’t want to be). Many San Diego restaurants are featuring food and drink specials around town. Here are a few you may want to check out:

Quartyard SD will have a fun night of live music and drink specials from Teeling Whiskey, plus live music by Harmonica John on Wed., Mar 17 from 7:00 – 9:00pm. Please note that all seating will be socially distanced and the performers will maintain 12 feet from all guests.

There is a two ticket minimum and six ticket maximum per table. There will be a two drink minimum per guest + one food item required at seating.

L’Auberge Del Mar is providing a safe, memorable experience for those looking to celebrate – with a special menu of contemporary twists on classic Irish dishes and plenty of drink specials to enjoy al fresco amid breathtaking ocean views. The festive offerings will be available at the resort’s Pacific Terrace on Wednesday, March 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The St Patty’s Day menu includes Reuben Sliders, Fillet o’ Fish and Dark Chocolate Guinness Brownies. Additionally, guests can indulge in a range of drink specials, including a stellar Taste of Ireland Irish Whiskey tasting which includes the legendary Powers (est. 1791); the fine Single Pot Still whiskey, Green Spot; and the award-winning Redbreast, considered the definitive expression of the Irish spirit – 1 oz pours of all three for $20.

Covewood at San Diego Mission Bay Resort is marking this unique St. Patrick’s Day with an outdoor dining experience in their new signature restaurant. Guests will enjoy sitting under the stars, safely spaced, as they savor each mouthwatering bite of traditional Irish Shepherd’s Pie, made with lamb sirloin, baby peas, globe carrots, caramelized onion, celery, rosemary demi-glace and whipped Yukon gold potatoes. Guests can also celebrate with Irish-inspired craft cocktails and beer.

Dinner hours will be from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

Celebrate the luckiest day of the year with The Smoking Gun’s St. Patrick’s Day brunch or dinner. Available on both Saturday, March 13th and Wednesday, March 17th, the Gaslamp eatery will be kicking things off in the morning with dishes like a Corned Beef Breakfast Burrito, Lucky Charm Clover Pancakes, and Corned Beef Hash and Eggs. For dinner, dine on a specialty Corned Beef and Cabbage TV Dinner, Corned Beef Tacos, or Shepard’s Pie. Pair with a special Jameson Flight, with collectable paddle and glasses, or $10 Irish Mules. Those who feel comfortable can socially distanced dine on the patio/parklet. Or order any of the specialty dishes for takeout or delivery.

On Wednesday, March 17th Mavericks Beach Club will be celebrating with Jameson and Guinness specials from Noon to 11:00 pm. The PB hangout will also have $50 Jameson “Go Hard” options for all coolers, along with Irish Coffee Slushies throughout the day. With plenty of outdoor, and socially distanced seating, Mavericks will also have a live band playing from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

The Gaslamp’s beloved barleymash will be treating diners and drinkers to a specialty St. Pat’s Day dish this year. On Saturday, March 13th, they’re serving up a McBarley Reuben – housemade corner beef, green apple sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island Dressing on marble rye bread with fries. Enjoy with a Dew + Brew, a shot of Tullamore Dew and green Coors Light. The Rueben will also be available on St. Patrick’s Day, along with an Irish Whiskey Tasting Flight featuring Cider Finish, Rum Finish, The 12 Yr, Legendary Tully and a Snit of Stout.

Waterbar in Pacific Beach is gearing up to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with ocean views specials for the occasion. With plenty of outdoor seating by the beach, they are featuring Bangers & Mash, Classic Corned Beef & Cabbage, and an Irish Car Bomb Sundae. Rest assured, there will be plenty of Green Budweiser, shots of Jameson, Irish Coffee and Car Bombs to go around. The special runs March 13-14 and March 17.

Union Kitchen & Tap Gaslamp is excited to be back up and running alongside its Encinitas counterpart, both with plenty of patio space to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely and with a cold beer in-hand. Head to either location to enjoy Classic Corned Beef & Cabbage or Bangers & Mash on March 17.

Have a smokin’ St. Paddy’s Day feast at La Mesa’s Smokey & The Brisket, and gorge on Burnt End Shepherd’s Pie or the St. Patty’s Burger – a twist on their crave-worthy brisket burger topped with a green egg and smoked ham accompanied by a side of fries. Don’t forget to order a green beer to complete the feast. Serving the special on March 17.

Nestled in the heart of Pacific Beach, Backyard Kitchen & Tap will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with savory Irish food specials including Corned Beef Pot Stickers, a Classic Corned Beef & Cabbage Plate, Irish Lamb Stew and a Black & Tan Brownie. The location features plenty of outdoor dining space, including their spacious sideyard. Stop by March 13 – 14 and March 17.