Simple Sippers: The Best Cocktails to Celebrate Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is going to look quite different this year, but there are still plenty of ways to make the day special for our favorite women. If brunch cocktails were always a part of your tradition, then make some of your own at home. Here are some of the best cocktails to celebrate Mother’s Day, from wine-centered beverages to drinks with a little tequila tango. You’ll love these fresh concoctions!

East Bayside

If Mom is a gin martini girl, then the East Bayside is the cocktail you should serve up this Mother’s Day. It doesn’t ask much of you, so keep them coming!

Ingredients:

2 oz gin

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz simply syrup

7 fresh mint leaves

5 fresh blueberries

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker and shake vigorously—you want to release all of those lovely minty and berry flavors! Strain into a cocktail glass and place it directly into Mom’s hand.

Cranberry Pear Prosecco Cocktail

Prosecco is a must for some mamas—make sure yours gets this cocktail for her sunny backyard picnic. This spin on a mimosa will make her special day feel different than other Sundays.

Ingredients:

Prosecco

Cranberry juice

Pear nectar

Pear slices

Directions:

Fill up a flute halfway with chilled Prosecco (or more if you so desire), and then fill the remaining bit of the flute 1/3 of the way with cranberry juice and 1/3 of the way with pear nectar. Top it off with another splash of Prosecco.

CBD-Infused Bellini

If Mom needs some extra help relaxing this year, help her out with this frozen CBD-infused bellini. You don’t have to go out and get peach-flavored CBD—your favorite kind will work just fine!

Ingredients:

1 oz peach schnapps

2 fresh, sliced peaches (frozen)

20 milligrams water-soluble CBD

6 oz sparkling wine or Prosecco

Grenadine for some color

Directions:

In a blender, combine the peaches, schnapps, CBD, and ice cubes in a blender. Pulse for a bit to break up the peaches and ice, and then add in the sparkling wine and grenadine—purée until smooth. Pour into a flute and serve it directly to Mom on the porch!

Bourbon Mint Lemonade

This refreshing sipper is perfect for a Mother’s Day cookout. Pair it with some grilled seafood and fresh roasted veggies for a mouth-watering experience! The recipe below is for a bulk beverage.

Ingredients:

1 container of lemonade (59 oz)

2 cups bourbon

¼ cup chopped mint

Lemon slices for garnish

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients together in a pitcher and stir. Refrigerate until ready to serve at the backyard picnic table.

Cucumber Tequila Cocktail

Lastly, for all the tequila-lovers out there, this cucumber tequila cocktail is the refreshing beverage you’ve been looking for! Its bright green hue will have everyone begging for more.

Ingredients:

3 oz fresh cucumber juice

1½ oz fresh lime juice

1½ oz tequila

Sugar to taste

About 3 oz club soda

Directions:

Shake cucumber juice, lime juice, tequila, and sugar together in a glass with ice. Fill up the glass the rest of the way with club soda. Garnish with lime and cucumber wedges for that aesthetically pleasing pic and enjoy!

Though this will be a different Mother’s Day, make sure everyone is still drinking responsibly. You may not be getting behind a wheel, but alcohol affects various parts of the body and mind, so make sure you’re setting healthy limits for yourself. Celebrations are more fun remembered!