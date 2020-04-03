Juicing Tips for Beginners

If you’re new to juicing, here are some helpful tips you can use to get the most out of your juicer so you can reduce waste, save time, and get healthier!

Get a quality juicer

There are plenty of juicers available on the market, but if you want your appliance to last in the long run, it’s a good idea to invest in a quality model. Do some research and find yourself a model that is within your budget, but good enough to where it will last for the years to come.

Read the manual

Your juicer will come with a how-to manual that will determine the best practices for cutting produce, adding produce to the juicer, and which particular foods you should use.

Maintain a balance with fruit and veggies

The 80/20 rule can be a good rule to follow to ensure your juices maintain a low sugar content. This means using 80% veggies and 20% fruit for your finished product. When mixing the two, be sure to remove any skins, large seeds, or pits, and wash all of your produce well.

Try seasoning your juice

It may sound strange, but throwing in a pinch of salt, a dash of turmeric, or maybe even some cinnamon can give your juices a huge boost in flavor. It may take some experimentation at first, but you will quickly find what works for you.

Drink right away

You should drink freshly squeezed juice right away. The whole point of juicing is so you can enjoy fresh juice. It will lose a considerable amount of nutrients if you try to store and save it for a later time. If you do end up with extra, the best thing you can is to store in an airtight container like a thermos or mason jar and put it in the refrigerator ASAP. Juice will keep for 24 max, but if you want to enjoy the full range of benefits, it’s best to just enjoy it right away.

Go organic

Try to purchase organic produce as often as you can. Organic produce will be free of harmful residual pesticides found on the produce. You don’t want that ending up in your fresh juice.

Clean your juicer immediately after you’re finished

Bacteria can quickly build up if you let your juicer sit after using it. To avoid any nasty buildup, clean it right away. If it’s dishwasher safe, disassemble it and throw it in for cleaning. If it’s not, scrub it down with soap and hot water, and let it dry on a drying mat.