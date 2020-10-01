San Diego’s Best Beach Beverages

7 Drinks Perfect for Sipping on the Sand

San Diego summers are meant to be spent outdoors with a drink in hand, watching the sun set beyond the ocean horizon and watching the sky turn to dusk. sparkling, refreshing beach beverage to sit back and enjoy the sun and the sand.

Since alcohol isnt legally allowed on most San Diego beaches, if you do decide to imbibe, be discreet. Make sure not to bring any glass to the beach, drink in moderation, and keep your cocktails simple! Here are my seven picks for delicious beach beverages that are as easy as popping open a can:

Mint Mojito from Cutwater Spirits

Cutwater Spirits newest canned craft cocktail is their Rum Mint Mojito, inspired by the classic mojito recipe and featuring Cutwater White Rum. The fresh mint and zesty lime with house-made soda water creates a refreshing and vibrant flavorful cocktail, conveniently pre-made in a can to sip on anywhere, no muddling required.

Kombucha at JuneShine

Hard kombucha JuneShine is organic, gluten-free, probiotic, non-GMO, and contains antioxidants and vitamins. The Hopical Citrus blend is a bright blend of grapefruit, orange, pineapple, hops, honey, green tea, sugar, and Jun kombucha that is perfect for a hot beach day.

Y&Y Cucumber Mint Vodka Soda

You & Yours Distilling Co. will get you feeling even more relaxed with a can of Cucumber Mint Vodka Soda in your hand. The combination of cucumber and mint is clean and crisp, accented with the grape-based Y&Y Vodka. If you prefer gin to vodka, try their Blood Orange Gin & Tonic instead.

Canned Rosé

Rosé is a perfect wine to drink in the sunshine, but leave the glass bottles at home and bring canned rosé to the beach. Seven Daughters Rosé comes from the Italian hills of Veneto, bringing flavors of strawberry and melon.

Padres Mule from Cutwater Spirits

The Moscow Mule gets a San Diego twist with the limited-edition Cutwater Spirits Padres Vodka Mule. The can design is inspired by the Padres brown and gold uniforms and the cocktail inside is the traditional combination of vodka, ginger beer, bitters, and lime.

Gin & Tonic

A sparkling gin and tonic helps you beat the heat during the San Diego summer. Greenhook Ginsmiths Gin & Tonic Cans are made from distilled American Dry Gin and a proprietary tonic water.

Cann Lite Cannabis Infused Tonic

Cann, a non-alcoholic cannabis-infused social tonic brand, recently debuted a low-cal version, Cann Lite, available in Grapefruit Rosemary. Cann Lite has the same dose of 2mg sativa-dominant hybrid THC and 4mg CBD, without the agave. Cann Lite has only 8 calories and is available at MedMen.