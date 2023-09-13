Taco Tuesdays are Here at Mezé Greek Fusion This Fall

Mezé Greek Fusion, GBOD Hospitality Group’s Greek restaurant located at 345 Sixth Ave., has introduced a new menu of bites and beverages for Taco Tuesday, merging traditional Mediterranean flavors with Mexican favorites, now available every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Tacos, priced at $3 each, will be served on a corn tortilla and available with a range of proteins and toppings, including: chicken with pico de Greco, lettuce, cheddar cheese and spicy tztatziki; gyro with pico de Greco, lettuce, feta cheese and spicy tzatziki; falafel with pico de Greco, lettuce and spicy tazatziki; braised lamb with feta and cilantro; steak with pico de Greco, lettuce, feta cheese and spicy tzatziki; each with the choice to add grecamole, a Greek fusion guacamole, for an additional $1. To complement the tacos, the menu also features a shot and a beer for $9, well drinks and draft beers for $5 and glasses of house wine for $6.

The Taco Tuesday offerings are available exclusively to locals and for in-house dining. Each guest must purchase a beverage to be eligible for the specially priced offerings.

In addition to the Taco Tuesday menu, Mezé Greek Fusion will continue to offer its weekly happy hour items from 3 to 6 p.m. The happy hour menu features a variety of appetizers and small plates, such as tomato basil hummus with warm pita, fiery feta mac n’ cheese, spanakopita and more priced between $6 and $8.

Grab your friends and plan your next Taco Tuesday outing soon! For more information about Mezé Greek Fusion, you can visit their website at www.GaslampMeze.com.