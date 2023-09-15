Restaurant Week is Almost Upon Us

San Diego Restaurant Week is Back, beginning September 24th with Abundant Flavors for Fall

Enjoy from a selection of over 100 restaurants throughout San Diego County, from Oceanside to Chula Vista. Don’t wait to plan your meals for the fast-approaching dining extravaganza. Deals abound from September 24th through October 1st, 2023.

San Diego Restaurant Week, presented by the California Restaurant Association, is San Diego’s favorite foodie event for those that love a great deal. This Fall’s lineup features diverse menus with special prix-fixe pricing for both lunch and dinner. Guests can enjoy two-course lunches and three-course dinners starting at just $20 and increasing in $10 increments. This savory fall dining experience offers the perfect opportunity to dine out while enjoying delicious culinary fare at tantalizing price points.

Check http://www.sandiegorestaurantweek.com for a full list of restaurants, hours and price points.

Some of Our Favorite Fall 2023 Participating Restaurants include: