Support Local Restaurants at ‘Dine Diego’ Sept 15 – Oct 15

San Diego’s favorite foodie event, San Diego Restaurant Week will take a break this September. Instead, Dine Diego (presented by San Diego Restaurant Week), will run September 15 – October 15, 2020.

The event will feature San Diego’s top eateries showcasing all the current offerings for outdoor dining, to-go options and unique in-house promotions. Tickets are not necessary for this mouthwatering month of dining, but reservations are recommended. Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com for more information on participating restaurants.

We all know that restaurants have been hit hard by COVID-19, and this is our chance to show our support. By supporting local restaurants, you are giving back to your neighbors — the employees, farmers, and suppliers of the industry.

Diners can expect over 300 participating restaurants to choose from that span across the County. There is no better place for outdoor dining than sunny San Diego, and with expanded patio spaces and curbside dining, there is more space than ever before for you to enjoy a meal basking in the sun or under starry skies every day of the week.

Prefer your dinner with a side of Netflix? Use SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com’s search capabilities to find a new hotspot near you offering take out.

Courtesy Photo

Mom and Dad may have said not not to play with your food, but that rule doesn’t apply to Dine Diego. Play along at SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com this month with an interactive Bingo-style game board with dining options and the opportunity to win a San Diego Staycation package. Snap and post a photo as you enjoy brunch with friends or take a selfie as you pick up to-go lunch. Complete 5 in a row, submit your Game Board and be entered to win.

Looking to up your chances to win? Win a year of Dining by posting a photo on Instagram of your Dine Diego experience, follow @SDRestaurantWk & the restaurant you posted about, use #52WeeksOfDineDiego in your post…and just like that you have put your name in the pot for 52 gift certificates to San Diego restaurants to enjoy for the next year.