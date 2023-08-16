Mark Your Calendars: San Diego Restaurant Week is Sept 24 – Oct 1, 2023

The 21st Annual San Diego Restaurant Week returns Sunday, September 24 – October 1! This foodie-favorited week is the perfect time to take a culinary tour throughout the diverse and thriving food culture of San Diego. With over 100 participating restaurants offering prix-fixe menu options throughout San Diego County, you’re sure to find the perfect place to satisfy any craving.

With over 100 participating restaurants offering three-course prix-fixe dinner menus starting at just $20 for casual dining all the way to exquisite 5 star meals, foodie lovers from all over can find the perfect plates and dishes for their taste. The participating restaurants span across the county from the South Bay to East County and to the borders of Oceanside and Fallbrook to the north. Tickets are not necessary for this delectable week of discounted dining, but reservations are recommended!

There is no better place for outdoor dining than sunny San Diego and with expanded patio spaces and curbside dining, there is more space than ever before for you to enjoy a meal basking in the sun or under starry skies every day of the week!

Get all of the details here and stay tuned for more features to come.