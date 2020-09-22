Dine Diego continues through October 15

Support local restaurants with Dine Diego, now through Oct. 15, 2020.

Dine Diego takes the place of San Diego Restaurant Week for 2020 in an effort to support the unique and timely needs of the San Diego restaurant industry that is facing dynamic and ongoing challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The California Restaurant Association is putting on this program to help support local restaurants by waiving all membership and registration fees.

By supporting our local restaurants, you are giving back to our employees, our farmers, our suppliers and so many more. Together, we can ensure that our restaurants continue to create spaces and opportunities to celebrate the big moments, the small moments and all those delicious meals in between.

Dine Diego is a campaign uniquely designed to match the evolving landscape of the San Diego restaurant industry and to give diners an easy method to support your favorite eateries in their current operating offerings.

Chuck Ross, Owner of Fiesta de Reyes, said, “For the past several months, restaurants have had to reinvent themselves in order to survive. Not all have gone in the same direction….many have opened outdoor dining, rolled out takeout & delivery programs, while others have literally changed their concept to meet the current needs of our guests. Dine Diego is an awesome way for every restaurant to reintroduce themselves to the dining public. Restaurateurs are proud of what we’ve done, and now is a great time for us to show off what we’ve accomplished.”

“We’re excited to participate in this new program for all restaurants in San Diego,” said Laura Ambrose, Co-Owner of Woodstock Pizza. “It’s an opportunity to showcase our unique pizzas — for dine-in/out, pick-up or delivery. We truly appreciate the support of our community as we have worked hard to maintain jobs for all of our employees.”

With the month-long Dine Diego, diners can expect over 150 participating restaurants to choose from that span across the County. A searchable website platform makes it easier than ever before to filter restaurant options by neighborhood, cuisine, specials and more.

Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com for more information.