Now (Re)Open! Cesarina Welcomes Guests for Dine-In Service

After nine weeks of semi-halted business, Cesarina Ristorante has resumed in-person dining, operating at reduced capacity for lunch and dinner service daily. The Italian restaurant, which has become a mainstay favorite in San Diego’s Point Loma neighborhood, welcomed elated guests back for dinner service on Friday, May 22nd, followed by what could be considered a successful weekend back in business.

The trattoria remained open throughout the past two months for take-out and delivery service. During the pro tem changeover, Cesarina’s ownership team pledged 100% profits to be donated to the working staff, in addition to their hourly wages. In total, $8,000 was raised and distributed via bonuses among employees. Fortunately, the restaurant was able to retain all staff throughout its reduced operations and is presently looking to expand the team.

During the anticipatory weeks leading up to San Diego’s Phase 2 advancement, Cesarina’s management team developed a substantial new protocol to guarantee utmost safety for employees and guests. In response to city guidelines, which specify that outdoor dining is preferable, Cesarina is expanding its al fresco seating into the adjacent parking lot. The interim build-out, which will be complete within the week, is an extension of the charming anterior patio, consisting of six additional tables. Other modifications to on-site dining include:

Reconfigured layout with reduced capacity by 55%, incurring a minimum 6-foot radius between each table.

Several sanitation stations will be accessible for guests throughout the restaurant.

Front of house employees will be wearing custom pink masks and required to wash and/or sanitize their hands after each guest interaction.

Back of house employees will be wearing masks and gloves at all times.

New, cleanable menus that are diligently sanitized between parties.

Cesarina will be selling their custom pink face masks with 100% of proceeds benefitting Susan G. Komen San Diego, the global leader of breast cancer research and patient support. Breast cancer patients, especially those undergoing chemotherapy or immunotherapy, are among the most at-risk to COVID-19. During this time of uncertainty and vulnerability, Cesarina is happy to support the mobilizing work that Komen San Diego is doing for the breast cancer community, as they continually strive to empower women in a nurturing way, while identifying gaps in breast cancer care and the barriers to health access.

The Cesarina team is optimistic, yet taking every feasible precaution to ensure cleanliness, health and the comfort of patrons. With the citywide return of full-service restaurants and a promising semblance normalcy, Cesarina is resuming preparation for exciting new culinary programs, including a summer menu revamp and a cake division.

Cesarina is located at 4161 Voltaire Street, San Diego, CA 92107. At this time, reservations are required. The restaurant will continue to offer takeout and free delivery to select neighborhoods. For more information and reservations, please visit www.cesarinarestaurant.com or call 619.226.6222.

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday – Friday | 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday | 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.