Super Bowl Sunday Crockpot Must Haves

Finally, the weekend full of some of the best (and sometimes greasiest) game-time food is upon us: Super Bowl Weekend. In addition to last year’s list of touchdown-ready recipes were a hit, we invite you to also use the long lost slow cooker for appetizers and main dishes this year.

**This is also a reminder that you should be enjoying the Super Bowl safely at home, or socially distanced outside if you decide to venture out. Please be careful sharing food, unmasking to eat, and wash your hands often. Let’s all make this a safe Super Bowl Sunday!**

5 Easy-to-Make Slow Cooker Recipes perfect for the Super Bowl

#1: Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip is a fan favorite for Super Bowl Sunday. It is a Mexican cheese dip, which can be dipped by wings, tortilla chips, quesadillas, and whatever else your tastebuds desire. It is also easy to prepare and takes 3 hours to complete.

Puree tomatoes, onion, garlic, jalapeno, chili powder, cumin and salt in a blender. Add sauce and boneless, skinless chicken breast to the slow cooker and cook on high for 3 hours (or low for 6 hours). When done, remove chicken and shred it. Add cream cheese, beans, corn and cheese to the mix, add chicken back in, and heat through.

#2: Slow Cooker Chili. You can’t go wrong with Chili. This recipe from AllRecipes is also easy to prepare, and features plentiful and zesty spices. If the game isn’t going in your favor, this Chili will make your tummy warm inside.

Start by browning ground beef. Place the beef in a slow cooker, and mix in onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic, tomato puree, kidney beans, and cannellini beans. Season with chili powder, parsley, salt, basil, oregano, black pepper, and hot pepper sauce. Cook low for 8 hours. Top with cheese, sour cream, or anything you desire and enjoy!

#3: Spinach Artichoke Dip. This recipe us arguably the most important asset of the Super Bowl. The recipe by Ali from givemesomeoven.com, shared her story and a spinach artichoke recipe for the books. It is a healthier option for dips considering her use of lighter products like Greek Yogurt low fat cream cheese. There are no extra dishes to clean and it’ll be ready in 2 hours on high.

#5: Slow Cooker Nacho Bean Dip is necessary for any Super Bowl viewing party. Betty Crocker wins with this delicious appetizer dip family and friends will love. This recipe utilizes refried beans, black beans, green chilies, taco seasoning and Velveeta cheese, for that perfectly creamy dip that you can’t resist.