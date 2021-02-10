Dining
Dazzle Your Valentine with This Dinner & Cocktail Recipe
If your ideal Valentine’s Day dinner consists of you and your loved sharing a romantic night in, but you haven’t quite decided what to serve, we’ve got just the thing for you! Dazzle your Valentine with a classic dinner and cocktail pairing.
We recommend setting the mood with peppercorn-crusted bone-in filet mignon, soft-roasted garlic spread, and grilled asparagus, all served with a bourbon old fashioned.
“An Old-Fashioned Valentines”
Peppercorn crusted bone-in filet mignon, with soft-roasted garlic spread, and grilled asparagus. Served with a bourbon old fashioned.
Recipe courtesy of Chef Quinnton Austin
Peppercorn crusted bone-in filet mignon
Ingredients
- (2) 8oz bone-in filet mignon
- 4 tbsp freshly cracked peppercorn
- 2 tsp salt
- 2 tbsp olive oil
Preparation
- Season both steaks; 2 tbsp fresh cracked peppercorn and 1 tsp salt per side, per steak.
- Heat a cast iron skillet with 2 tbsp olive oil.
- Press the steaks on the skillet once the oil has heated.
- Let sear for 7- 9 minutes on each side.
***note this will produce a steak at Medium rare – Medium. If that is your desired temp, STOP HERE, and let the steak rest for at least 5 minutes.
For steak Medium Well – Well:
- Add skillet to
ovenat 400 degrees for an additional 12 minutes.
- Let steak rest for at least 5 minutes.
Softened Garlic Spread
Ingredients
- 2 whole garlic heads
- 2 cup olive oil
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 sprig fresh rosemary
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Cut tops off garlic, exposing the cloves.
- In a deep cooking pan, add 2 cups of olive oil, thyme, rosemary, and salt and pepper to taste.
- Submerge the garlic heads in oil.
- Wrap the pan with foil and cook in the oven for 18 minutes.
- When the garlic is done
cooking, test it by squeezing one of the heads with tongs. Ifis soft, you are ready to spread.
- Squeeze the garlic head over the steak and spread with
knife.
Grilled Asparagus
Ingredients
- 1-pound asparagus, wood ends removed
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 3/4 teaspoon salt to season
- 1/4 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
Preparation
- Brush grill grates with a light coating of olive oil.
- Preheat grill on high heat.
- Wash and pat dry trimmed asparagus. Toss with olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper.
- Arrange asparagus spears on the grill over direct heat (the hottest part of the grill). Alternatively, you can grill in a grill pan over high heat.
- Grill for 3-4 minutes until nicely marked. Flip and grill for a further 3-4 minutes until fork-tender.
Old Fashioned Cocktail
Recipe Courtesy of Rob McShea
Ingredients
- 4 oz good quality bourbon (Rob recommends Woodford Reserve)
- simple syrup
- orange bitters (regans is preferred)
- aromatic bitters (angostura is preferred)
- large cube of ice
- 2 orange twists/peels
Preparation
Add the following to a rocks or whiskey glass (x2 for 2 cocktails)
- Add two dashes of orange bitters.
- Add two dashes of aromatic bitters.
- Add .25 oz of simple syrup.
- Add 2 oz of high-quality bourbon.
- Add a large ice cube and stir for ~20 turns or until dilution.
- Twist orange peel over cocktail, releasing essential oils.
- Place spent orange peel into cocktail and serve.
