Dazzle Your Valentine with This Dinner & Cocktail Recipe

If your ideal Valentine’s Day dinner consists of you and your loved sharing a romantic night in, but you haven’t quite decided what to serve, we’ve got just the thing for you! Dazzle your Valentine with a classic dinner and cocktail pairing.

We recommend setting the mood with peppercorn-crusted bone-in filet mignon, soft-roasted garlic spread, and grilled asparagus, all served with a bourbon old fashioned.

“An Old-Fashioned Valentines”

Recipe courtesy of Chef Quinnton Austin

Peppercorn crusted bone-in filet mignon

Ingredients

(2) 8oz bone-in filet mignon

4 tbsp freshly cracked peppercorn

2 tsp salt

2 tbsp olive oil

Preparation

Season both steaks; 2 tbsp fresh cracked peppercorn and 1 tsp salt per side, per steak. Heat a cast iron skillet with 2 tbsp olive oil. Press the steaks on the skillet once the oil has heated. Let sear for 7- 9 minutes on each side.

***note this will produce a steak at Medium rare – Medium. If that is your desired temp, STOP HERE, and let the steak rest for at least 5 minutes.

For steak Medium Well – Well: Add skillet to oven at 400 degrees for an additional 12 minutes. Let steak rest for at least 5 minutes.

Softened Garlic Spread

Ingredients

2 whole garlic heads

2 cup olive oil

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 sprig fresh rosemary

Preparation

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut tops off garlic, exposing the cloves. In a deep cooking pan, add 2 cups of olive oil, thyme, rosemary, and salt and pepper to taste. Submerge the garlic heads in oil. Wrap the pan with foil and cook in the oven for 18 minutes. When the garlic is done cooking , test it by squeezing one of the heads with tongs. If is soft, you are ready to spread. Squeeze the garlic head over the steak and spread with knife .

Grilled Asparagus

Ingredients

1-pound asparagus, wood ends removed

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3/4 teaspoon salt to season

1/4 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

Preparation

Brush grill grates with a light coating of olive oil. Preheat grill on high heat. Wash and pat dry trimmed asparagus. Toss with olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Arrange asparagus spears on the grill over direct heat (the hottest part of the grill). Alternatively, you can grill in a grill pan over high heat. Grill for 3-4 minutes until nicely marked. Flip and grill for a further 3-4 minutes until fork-tender.

Old Fashioned Cocktail

Recipe Courtesy of Rob McShea

Ingredients

4 oz good quality bourbon (Rob recommends Woodford Reserve)

simple syrup

orange bitters (regans is preferred)

aromatic bitters (angostura is preferred)

large cube of ice

2 orange twists/peels

Preparation

Add the following to a rocks or whiskey glass (x2 for 2 cocktails)