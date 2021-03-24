San Diego Restaurant Week Returns April 11 – 18, 2021

Spring Harvest infuses new flavors into the first-ever April celebration of San Diego Restaurant Week

San Diego Restaurant Week bundles the yields of Spring into an 8-day edible extravaganza expanded to provide more dining than ever before alongside much needed industry aid. This beloved event will bring much-needed new life to the restaurant community.

Over 160 restaurants will be offering variations of prix fixe menus at affordable prices. Spanning across San Diego County, participating restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20, $30, $40, $50 or $60 per person and/or two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15, $20 or $25 per person. Restaurants will showcase their menus in more ways than ever, including in-house dining, expanded outdoor spaces as well as to-go accommodations.

Ben Clevenger, CRA San Diego Chapter President explained that “transitioning San Diego Restaurant Week from January to April in 2021 lets the community enjoy the fun dining experiences they love with SDRW but in a way that will maximally benefit our restaurant industry. Diners will get to choose their method of support through in-person dining, to go orders or even gift card purchases.”

This delicious week is the perfect opportunity to explore the trending food scene of the Spring 2021 season, the return to the thriving culinary scene of San Diego, and to show your support for your local restaurant owners who have traversed an exceptional year of challenges.

“Our San Diego restaurants have faced tremendous hardships over the course of the last year,” said Andy Baumann, San Diego Restaurant Week Chair. “From multiple rounds of closures to costly infrastructure investments to support safe outdoor dining, the strain on small business owners has been insurmountable for many. Our neighborhoods eateries need community support to dig out of these holes as we have just begun our climb back. San Diego Restaurant Week will come at a perfect time for restaurateurs to create new dynamic offerings with the Spring Harvest and to generate the essential revenue they need to sustain business into the future.”

San Diego Restaurant Week encourages “Restaurant Week Your Way” by creating dynamic meal options and flexibility for the diner. Create your perfect palate with personalized menu options from your favorite participating San Diego eateries. Choose between your combinations of Entrée, Appetizer, Drink, and/or Dessert to create your own customized, one-of-a-kind Restaurant Week experience.

Tickets are not necessary, but reservations are recommended! Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com for more information.