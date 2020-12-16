‘Support Local’ with Great Take-Out Options & Make Your Holiday Season a Little Easier

The holidays can be hard to manage. We’ve got work obligations, family to take care of, gifts to shop for, and of course, food we need to eat to keep us fueled and ready for whatever last minute surprises 2020 has in store. There are so many restaurants that have switched gears to offer take-out in lieu of in person dining. Here are just a few that are offering great options you can enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

Mexican Food

Treat yourself to the flavors of Baja this season with take-out from El Cruce + 241 in Chula Vista. They’re offering beer crowlers, Baja wines, and family packs of food to-go.

Courtesy Photo

The Birria Tacos Family Pack includes 10 hand pressed tortillas, birria, black beans, and all of the fixings, for $30. The Three for $40 special includes your choice of three signature dishes such as the Ceviche Campechano, the Lamb Hamburger, and the Ceviche de Pescado, for $40.

El Cruce will be open on Christmas Eve and orders can be placed in person and online via the El Cruce website.

Cafes

Stock up on all of your coffee needs this season at Grant’s Coffee Room. Grab yourself Grant’s Goodie Basket which includes a 16 oz. bag of Grant’s coffee blend, one bottle of wine, and a variety of baked goods for $39.

Great gifts are available too — Coffee gift sets feature 1 bag of freshly roasted coffee and your choice of a specialty mug.

Asian Food

Experience the immersive and authentic style of hot pot from the comfort of home. Mongolian Hot Pot and Shabu Works offer signature Hot Pot Home Kits for pick-up and delivery. Kits serve two, four, or six and range from $45-$120.

ShabuWorks Hot Pot – Courtesy Photo

Bring some holiday cheer to your table with Teriyaki & Bao’s holiday bao bun special. December 21 through January 4, Teriyaki & Bao will be serving up snowman bao buns filled with fresh sliced bananas and Nutella. In addition to the totally Instagrammable buns, the restaurant also serves dishes that draw inspiration from viral internet Asian food trends, like the Tornado Fried Rice, Creamy Matcha Udon and Almond Cauliflower Bites. The restaurant is open regular hours, even during the holidays and is currently offering takeout and delivery through their website, or you can find them on Postmates, Grubhub and DoorDash.

Photo Credit: Hiba Khalid

Pho Ca Dao Vietnamese Kitchen Mission Valley has take-out for groups of two or four. Family meals combine popular items, including pho, appetizers, and rice dishes, to create an easy and delicious meal. The meal comes with portions of pho, rice dishes or vermicelli bowls, and appetizer. You can also add cocktails, beers, or glasses of house wine, and a dessert. Orders can be placed in person or over the phone at (619) 684-5129 daily from 11am to 10pm.

Photo Courtesy of Pho Ca Dao

Delis

Dedicated to making the world a grater place, one grilled cheese at a time, Grater Grilled Cheese will host the 5 Days of Cheesemas beginning Saturday, December 19 through Wednesday, December 23.

Courtesy Photo

The grilled cheese pros will offer a lineup of themed, daily specials at the Mission Valley and Otay Ranch locations, including free soup with the purchase of any entrée, free chocolate chip cookies, BOGO deals on signature sandwiches, and more. Menu favorites include the Nashville Hot Grilled Cheese and the Lobster Grilled Cheese. Grater Grilled Cheese. They’re offering to-go, delivery, and catering services.

American

Just in time for Christmas, Slater’s 50/50 is releasing its latest frozen creation: the Holly Jolly Shake. This Instagram-worthy treat is a blend of vanilla ice cream and peppermint flakes, extravagantly garnished with candy canes, Ghirardelli chocolate squares, bonbons and sweets. The Holly Jolly Shake is available for takeout, along with Slater’s program of gastropub appetizers, bacon-packed burgers and more.

Italian

Barbusa and Nonna + Cafe Zucchero, the Busalacchi Family’s restaurants, each of which are located in Little Italy, are offering a to-go menu that highlights favorites from each restaurant. They’re offering a pre-fixe menu, which is perfect for family holiday meals. It includes 3 courses for $20, with the Busalacchi’s Famous Garlic Bread, along with salad, pasta, and the option to add on additional sides, mains, desserts, and wine. All orders will be available for pickup from Barbusa or can now be ordered through DoorDash.

Photo Credit: John Dole

Healthy Options

Fuel up for the holidays with vibrant specials from Grater Greens, located in Mission Valley. Get your glow on with the Winter Glow Salad, which features a kale cabbage base, red bell peppers, roasted sweet potatoes, avocado, feta, pumpkin seeds, and house-made apple cider vinaigrette.

Courtesy Photo

Beginning December 22, enjoy the launch of the new Winter Menu selections including the Toasty Tahini Power Bowl and the Everyday I’m Brusselin’ Salad, featuring a spinach arugula base, roasted brussel sprouts, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, feta, and a lemon basil vinaigrette. Yum! Grater Greens is currently open for to-go, pick-up and catering.