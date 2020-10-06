Dine Diego Drives Diners to Support Local Restaurants

For 2020, San Diego Restaurant Week has been reinvented to adapt to the current needs of our local restaurant and dining community. Dine Diego is a month-long event featuring a diverse line-up of top San Diego eateries showcasing their safe dining options for outdoor dining, to-go & in-house specials.

Running now through October 15, 2020, Dine Diego gives San Diegans unique experiences and creative promotions from the area’s best restaurants. Pasta pop ups, fresh catch meal kits, bottomless mimosas and special happy hour deals are just a few of the creative ideas restaurants are offering.

Dine Diego is a campaign uniquely designed to match the evolving landscape of the San Diego restaurant industry and to give diners an easy method to support their favorite eateries in their current operating offerings. By supporting our local restaurants, you are giving back to local employees, farmers, suppliers and so many more members of the community. Together, we can ensure that our restaurants continue to create spaces and opportunities to celebrate the big moments, the small moments and all those delicious meals in between.

As expressed by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, “Many of these businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic so I encourage you to support them and their creative ideas to keep everyone healthy and safe.”

To support the ability of restaurants to participate amongst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Restaurant Association has made Dine Diego completely free for all restaurants to participate in with no requirements on the specials offered.

Dine Al Fresco. Dine To Go. DINE DIEGO…With over 200 participating restaurants and a searchable website platform, it is easier than ever before to select your perfect dining selection as you filter restaurant options by neighborhood, cuisine, specials and more.

Tickets are not necessary for this mouthwatering month of dining, but reservations are recommended! Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com for more information.