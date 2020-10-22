2020 Halloween Food & Boo-ze Guide

Halloween is coming soon! While COVID-19 is throwing more traditional celebrations out the window, we can all still get in the spooky spirit around San Diego with these treats (no tricks required).

Boo-zy Specials at Liberty Public Market

Liberty Public Market will be one of the best destinations for boo-zy drink specials. Starting Halloween week, from 12 PM to 8 PM, head to Mess Hall Bar. Or we’d highly recommend the Modern Times tap takeover at Bottlecraft to showcase their latest seasonal releases.

The Presley

The Presley at Liberty Station will be serving a limited time cocktail for Halloween weekend, the “Presley Potion.” Featuring light rum, strawberry puree, and fresh lime juice.

Courtesy Photo: H2 Public Relations

Slater’s 50/50

Slater’s 50/50 is known for going a little over the top with their pork-to-beef ratios in their burgers. They’re also adding some great Halloween specials which are sure to be delicious. Try the “Ghoul Shake,” Vampire Dip and Vampire Flatbread for a scary good treat.

For the Sweet Tooth

Chula Vista’s Hocus Pocus Themed Pop Up

This exclusive, treat-filled collaboration between Chula Vista Brewery and Mmm…Cakes takes place October 30th from 3 p.m.-8p.m. Pair brews with decadent treats including the Poison Caramel Apple, Book Brownie, and the Black Flame Candle Cake—an apple spice cake with white chocolate buttercream. Orders can be placed online, for pick-up at Chula Vista Brewery.

Mr. Trustee’s Ice Cream

Mr. Trustee, adjacent to Trust Restaurant Group’s Cardellino Restaurant in Mission Hills, has a selection of new flavors to keep things cool this Halloween. With flavors like Slacker Jacks (popcorn-infused caramel Slacker Jacks Ice Cream swirled with peanut butter nougat, peanuts and caramel corn), Cinnamon Toast Crunch (Cinnamon Toast Crunch Soft Serve topped with a scoop of Cinnamon Toast Crunch bits and pieces), and Worms & Dirt Ice Cream (chocolate ice cream, chocolate marshmallow whip, Oreos, fudge ripple and gummy worms), you’re in for the perfect treat.

Courtesy Photo: Chemistry PR

Beach Boo-ze

Break Point in PB will offer fun, food, and boos this Halloween. The Pacific Beach destination will feature a specialty Pumpkin-Tini cocktail alongside savory bites including Wings and Carne Asada Fries. Come in dressed to impress and enter Break Point’s Fang-Tastic Costume Contest – upload a photo in your costume at Break Point for a chance to win a prize. The beach destination is currently open for limited dine-in seating with spacious booths and tables.

Have a hoppy Halloween at Pacific Beach AleHouse, where you can get your fill of brews and views with $5 house beer available all day. With plenty of outdoor space, plus 25% capacity seating indoors, you can rest assured that your Halloween will be completely pandemic-friendly.

Courtesy Photo

Kom-BOO-Cha Bundle

Local Roots Hard Kombucha, based in Vista, is offering a delicious combination of their Purple Haze (a blend of organic blueberry and ginger hard kombucha), and Booch Mosa (a blend of organic orange, ginger, and turmeric hard kombucha) varieties with a BOO-CH! tote perfectly themed for Halloween festivities. Get your pack delivered or pickup at the store for $28. Buy online.