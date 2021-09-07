5 Reasons Why the San Diego Restaurant Week is SD’s Most Beloved Foodie Event

Restaurant Week returns Sunday, September 26th, 2021 through Sunday, October 3rd, 2021

Kick off Fall with good times & great flavors as San Diego Restaurant Week (SDRW) enhances SD’s thriving culinary culture yet again from Sunday, September 26th through Sunday, October 3rd. Join us as talented Chefs dish out their most delectable menu offerings just for YOU! Dine like a seasoned pro and check out these 5 reasons why SDRW is foodie’s most beloved event:

Dine at San Diego’s Most Prominent Eateries for Sweet Prices

Featuring over 100 restaurants offering variations of delicious & diverse menus to attract hungry guests. Spanning across San Diego County, participating eateries will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20, $30, $40, $50 or $60 per person and/or two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15, $20 or $25 per person. Restaurants bursting with innovation will be showcasing their menus through traditional in-house dining and expanded outdoor spaces.

An 8-Day Edible Extravaganza

This event is not 1 or 3 days, but EIGHT FULL DAYS of tantalizing specials brought to you by San Diego’s best. Since you have 8 days to dine, this foodie-favorited week is the perfect time to take a culinary tour throughout the diverse and thriving food culture of San Diego. Don’t just eat and drink like every other week—indulge until your heart is content and your tummy is full.

Discover New & Old Favorites

After a year of being in quarantine, we are all eager to get out and rediscover new & old favorites. Whether you’re participating in SDRW to indulge in your old fav go to or introducing your tastebuds to new establishments offering the best California-based cuisine, there’ll be a bite to satisfy all!

More Than Just a Foodie Event

Life will be delicious this Restaurant Week, not only because of the quality cuisine, but also because of the meaningful connections you can make over a good meal. Center this SDRW around those you love to spend the most time with or those you are just getting to know! Delicious food is not only enjoyable to savor, but also a great way to bring people together.

Support for Our Beloved SD Restaurants

Each year, participating restaurants report a huge increase in foot traffic both during and after this delicious event has concluded. Our San Diego community has proven to be extremely loyal to restaurants throughout this past year & showed their immense support during our first ever SDRW April 2021 Spring Harvest event, which was created by the CRA to support the San Diego restaurant industry as they eased back towards a full reopening. The CRA has brought back the original San Diego Restaurant Week format for this coming Fall, furthering its support for the restaurant community and serving as a great tool to facilitate pandemic recovery.

San Diego Restaurant Week encourages “Restaurant Week Your Way” by creating dynamic meal options and flexibility for the diner! Create your perfect palate with personalized menu options from your favorite participating San Diego eateries! Choose between your combinations of Entrée, Appetizer, Drink, and/or Dessert to create your own customized, one-of-a-kind Restaurant Week experience.

Tickets are not necessary for this delectable week of discounted dining, but reservations are recommended. Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com for more information.