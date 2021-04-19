5 Things Couples Should Consider before Buying a Mattress

Your mattress is going to be an incredibly important part of how well-rested you are. The right mattress is not only comfortable, but also provides a lot of support. While buying a mattress for yourself can generally be quite easy, the same can’t always be said if you are buying one with your significant other.

You need to ensure the bed works for both parties. But with people having different needs or preferences, the choice isn’t always an easy one. But thankfully, there are some things to think about to help ensure you make the right choice. So whether you are looking for the best mattress for comfort, support, or even a great mattress for sex, this article is going to go over a few things to consider.

The Size You Need

The first consideration is to think of the size of the mattress. You want to ensure it is large enough for you and your partner to sleep soundly. If a mattress is too small, it can be hard for each side to get their own space, which has the potential to make sleeping difficult.

Mattresses come in a variety of different sizes. These can range from a twin/single that is barely enough room for one person, up to an Alaskan King, which can comfortably fit a whole family. Most couples will find a Queen, King, or California King the most comfortable. Of course, be sure to measure out the size of your bedroom before you go mattress shopping. Few things are more annoying than lugging up a huge mattress into your home, only to realize it won’t fit in your room.

The Type of Mattress You Prefer

Once you have figured out the size, the next thing to think about is the type of mattress you want. They range from an innerspring mattress, a foam mattress, an air mattress, a hybrid mattress and many others.

Each type of mattress will differ in terms of what it offers. Some are more aimed at comfort, while others seek to provide better support. The firmness levels can differ, as well as the materials used in the mattress. It is a good idea to test out a mattress for a couple nights to ensure it is right for you.

If you and your partner both share the same preferences, choosing the right type is simple. But if you differ, you will need to come to a compromise or choose a bed that is adjustable.

Your Sleeping Position

The way you sleep can also have an impact on the mattress that is best. There are several different sleeping positions, each with their own pros and cons. People will sleep on their sides, their stomach or their back, or in a position somewhere in the middle.

The way you sleep can actually help you decide the mattress that is best for you. Those who sleep on their sides generally need a softer bed to keep their body aligned and their shoulders from getting sore. But if you sleep on your back, you generally require a bit more support.

In addition to helping find the best mattress, your sleeping position can also have an impact on your health. The position you sleep in can help or hurt various different aspects of your health. It can assist with pain, heartburn, sleep apnea and several other things.

Your Budget

Mattresses aren’t the cheapest thing in the world and can cost anywhere from a few hundred up to a few thousand dollars. As a result, you need to know how much you can comfortably spend on a mattress. Before you even begin to shop, it is a good idea to have a budget in mind, and make sure you stick to it.

If you begin looking at options outside of your price range, it can be very tempting and can leave you spending more than you are comfortable with. Thankfully, even if your budget is small, there are plenty of quality and affordable mattresses out there. Also, be sure to check out the reviews of a particular mattress before you buy it. This can help you see if it is good value and if it is worth the money you are spending on it.

Your Sleeping Temperature

An underrated thing to consider is your sleep temperature. Many people find it difficult to fall asleep when they are too hot, while others cannot sleep when it’s too cold. Different mattresses can lead to temperature changes in how you sleep.

For example, many foam mattresses sleep quite warm because you are sinking into the fabric a little bit more. So if you sleep hot, you might want a firmer innerspring bed, or a foam mattress that features a cooling layer.

In addition to your mattress, changing things like your sheets, pillows or duvet can also help you ensure your sleeping environment is the right temperature for your liking.

By considering the aforementioned points, you can ensure that you find the best mattress for your needs. It might seem like a lot of work, but it is well worth it to ensure you have high-quality sleep nightly.